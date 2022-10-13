How to watch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal stream for Iono’s partner

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Electric-type Gym Leader will be revealing who her partner Pokemon is in a live stream. Here’s when it’s happening and how to watch it.

Levincia’s Gym Leader Iono was revealed to be one of the challengers trainers will face in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As well as a gym leader, Iono is a streamer and influencer in the Pokemon universe. She will also be plying her trade in our universe, hosting a stream to reveal who her partner Pokemon will be.

Here’s how you can tune in to Iono’s partner stream to learn which Pokemon she’ll be bringing to battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, this will be the Pokemon we face when we challenge her in the game.

The Pokemon Company Iono will be an Electric-type Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

When Is the Iono’s partner Pokemon stream?

Iono will be hosting her stream at 9am EDT, 2pm BST, and 11pm AEST on Friday, October 14.

As this is just a minor announcement, we imagine the stream will be shorter than most.

How to watch Iono’s partner Pokemon stream

You can watch Iono’s partner Pokemon stream on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

