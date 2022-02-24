How to watch Pokemon Presents Feb 27: Stream, start time & what to expect

The next Pokemon Presents live stream has been announced, leading Pokemon fans to speculate that huge news is on the horizon. Here’s when, and how, to watch.

February 27 is official Pokemon Day in Japan and serves as a celebration that honors the release of the first Pokemon games, Red and Green.

Each year on Pokemon day the Pokemon Company hosts a live stream that announces what’s ahead for the franchise, and leading up to it has brought a full week of announcements around Pokemon’s premiere titles.

Last year’s announcements brought us Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl as well as Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon fans could again be in for some major news, so let’s get into how and when to watch.

Contents

Pokemon Presents Stream

The events stream will be held on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

In the tweet announcing the stream, it was revealed the video will be 14 minutes long.

Start time

The Pokemon Presents live stream will take place on February 27 and start at 9 am ET, 6am PT, and 2 pm GT.

What to expect

While many Pokemon fans have speculated that the Pokemon Company could announce Gen 9 on Pokemon Day, it’s unlikely given the release cycle of mainline Pokemon titles.

Since last year’s stream brought Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, fans are expecting another year jam-packed with big announcements, so hopefully, something big is planned for fans with high hopes.