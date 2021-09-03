How to watch Pokemon Evolutions anime: Release dates, trailer, regions

A brand new online anime series called Pokemon Evolutions has been announced to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and each episode will revisit a different region.

There have been countless anime series and movies for Pokemon fans to get stuck into since the original Indigo League arc debuted back in 1997, but the latest series is one of the most exciting yet as it spans across multiple generations.

Pokemon Evolutions is a web-exclusive anime series that consists of eight episodes. Each one will revisit a different region from the core games, starting with Galar and ending with Kanto, and give viewers a “fresh perspective” on these locations.

So whether you’re looking forward to revisiting Unova and Sinnoh or you want more journeys in the OG Kanto region, here’s everything you need to know about Evolutions, including release dates, trailers, and details for each episode.

Pokemon Evolutions release date

The first episode of Pokemon Evolutions, which transports viewers to the Galar region from Sword & Shield, will be released on Thursday, September 9, 2021, with more episodes arriving later in the year.

Here are the release dates for each episode of Pokemon Evolutions:

September 9, 2021: The Champion (set in the Galar region)

The Champion (set in the Galar region) September 23, 2021: The Eclipse (set in the Alola region)

The Eclipse (set in the Alola region) October 7, 2021: The Visionary (set in the Kalos region)

The Visionary (set in the Kalos region) October 21, 2021: The Plan (set in the Unova region)

The Plan (set in the Unova region) December 2, 2021: The Rival (set in the Sinnoh region)

The Rival (set in the Sinnoh region) December 9, 2021: The Wish (set in the Hoenn region)

The Wish (set in the Hoenn region) December 16, 2021: The Show (set in the Johto region)

The Show (set in the Johto region) December 23, 2021: The Discovery (set in the Kanto region)

How to watch Pokemon Evolutions

Trainers can tune in to the Pokemon Evolutions anime online. It will be available to watch through the Pokemon TV app, which can be downloaded on mobile and is also now available on Nintendo Switch.

Alternatively, you can catch the latest episodes on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We’ll also embed the first episode right here when it goes live, so make sure to check back soon!

Pokemon Evolutions trailer

The first trailer for Pokemon Evolutions was released on September 2, 2021, giving fans a preview of what they can expect from the new anime – including an appearance from Sword & Shield mascot, Ball Guy!

You can watch the Evolutions announcement trailer below.

What will happen in Pokemon Evolutions?

Unlike the main anime series, each episode of Pokemon Evolutions will follow a Trainer from a different region that has appeared in the core video games, with a Pikachu acting as a guide through each region.

Based on the title and scenes from the trailer, it looks like Evolution’s first episode ‘The Champion’ will focus on the Galar region’s reigning Champion, Leon, as he battles the powerful Legendary creature Eternatus.

It’s not just Leon that Trainers will recognize, as The Pokemon Company have promised plenty of familiar characters will show up, and it seems like each region’s Legendaries will play a big part, too, with Zacian, Zamazenta, Xerneas, and more appearing in the trailer.

There are eight episodes of Evolutions to look forward to in total, and they will go through the core Pokemon regions in reverse order, starting with Sword & Shield’s Galar and ending with the iconic Kanto region on December 23.

So mark your calendars now, Trainers, and make sure you tune in to the first episode of Pokemon Evolutions when it arrives on September 9, 2021.