How to use Pokemon Go's new custom tags feature - Dexerto

Pokemon Go has introduced a fan-demanded custom tagging feature that allows trainers to organize their Pokemon collection in any way they want.

The primary function of custom tagging is to allow players to sort their Pokemon in specific ways, making them easier to browse. Players have always been able to ‘favorite’ their best creatures, but custom tags add a whole new world of possibilities.

Players will be able to create up to 100 tags with the colors Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow, Red, Orange, Grey, and Black.

There’s also the ability to check a Pokemon’s tag from their status screen, and click through to see all other Pokemon carrying that tag.

It’s certainly a useful feature, and we can see it coming in handy as more species continue to be added to the game – especially with Gen 6 arriving alongside December’s Kalos Celebration Event.

How to use Pokemon Go’s custom tagging feature

It’s relatively simple to use the custom tagging feature, but we’ve got step-by-step instructions below:

Load up the Pokemon Go app. Click the PokeBall at the bottom of the screen to open the menu. Select the ‘Pokemon’ option and choose the Pokemon you’d like to tag. Select the menu button at the bottom right-hand corner, and choose the ’Tag’ option. Select ‘Add new tag’ and then enter a tag name (16 characters max) and choose a color code. Now you can add all the Pokemon you want to that tag!

Quite a few players have complained that the ‘Tag’ option has bumped up the ‘Appraise’ option on the menu. “I keep clicking on it when trying to appraise my Pokémon [and it’s] super frustrating,” wrote one Reddit user.

Hopefully, this is something that gets addressed by Niantic soon. Either that or players will have to readjust their muscle memory.

What custom tags should you use?

This one’s entirely up to you. You could create tags for your favorite and least favorite creatures, or bunch all of your Event Pokemon together. Fans over on Reddit have already come up with some of their own helpful uses for the feature.

Reddit user TheMarBear detailed their custom tags: Trades, which “is going to be helpful when it comes to mass trading”; December CD, for Pokemon that are “lined up to evolve for the upcoming community days”; and Ultra League and Great League, containing “good PvP stat Pokemon” for league battles.