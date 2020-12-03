 How to use Pokemon Go's new custom tags feature - Dexerto
How to use Pokemon Go’s new custom tags feature

Published: 3/Dec/2020 11:40

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go has introduced a fan-demanded custom tagging feature that allows trainers to organize their Pokemon collection in any way they want.

The primary function of custom tagging is to allow players to sort their Pokemon in specific ways, making them easier to browse. Players have always been able to ‘favorite’ their best creatures, but custom tags add a whole new world of possibilities.

Players will be able to create up to 100 tags with the colors Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow, Red, Orange, Grey, and Black.

There’s also the ability to check a Pokemon’s tag from their status screen, and click through to see all other Pokemon carrying that tag.

It’s certainly a useful feature, and we can see it coming in handy as more species continue to be added to the game – especially with Gen 6 arriving alongside December’s Kalos Celebration Event.

How to use Pokemon Go’s custom tagging feature

It’s relatively simple to use the custom tagging feature, but we’ve got step-by-step instructions below:

  1. Load up the Pokemon Go app.
  2. Click the PokeBall at the bottom of the screen to open the menu.
  3. Select the ‘Pokemon’ option and choose the Pokemon you’d like to tag.
  4. Select the menu button at the bottom right-hand corner, and choose the ’Tag’ option.
  5. Select ‘Add new tag’ and then enter a tag name (16 characters max) and choose a color code.
  6. Now you can add all the Pokemon you want to that tag!
Quite a few players have complained that the ‘Tag’ option has bumped up the ‘Appraise’ option on the menu. “I keep clicking on it when trying to appraise my Pokémon [and it’s] super frustrating,” wrote one Reddit user.

Hopefully, this is something that gets addressed by Niantic soon. Either that or players will have to readjust their muscle memory.

What custom tags should you use?

This one’s entirely up to you. You could create tags for your favorite and least favorite creatures, or bunch all of your Event Pokemon together. Fans over on Reddit have already come up with some of their own helpful uses for the feature.

Reddit user TheMarBear detailed their custom tags: Trades, which “is going to be helpful when it comes to mass trading”; December CD, for Pokemon that are “lined up to evolve for the upcoming community days”; and Ultra League and Great League, containing “good PvP stat Pokemon” for league battles.

You can follow the latest Pokemon Go updates, event details, and new generation additions over on our Pokemon Go page.
How to catch shiny Fletchling in Pokemon Go: Tips & Tricks

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:43

by Alex Garton
Catching a Shiny Fletchling can be difficult for Pokemon Go players, especially on account of their rarity. If you want to know how to finally catch one, you’ve come to the right place. 

Finding shiny versions of species in Pokemon Go can be a tough task. It’s been reported that the odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild are roughly 1 in 450. So, it’s safe to say that catching a shiny version is heavily influenced by your luck.

Tracking down a Shiny Fletchling is the goal for a lot of Pokemon Go players. The species has a great evolution path that first evolves into a Fletchinder and then a Talonflame.

Let’s check out some tips and tricks you can use to catch a Shiny Fletchling.

Where can I find a Shiny Fletchling?

A Shiny Fletchling can be obtained from four different sources. These are the following:

  • Research Encounters
  • Wild Encounters
  • 2km eggs
  • Raids

You’ll notice that none of these methods guarantee a Shiny Fletchling right away. You just have a chance at receiving a version from these sources.

Tips and tricks for catching a Shiny Fletchling

First of all, if you’re looking to find a Shiny Fletchling, your best bet is to start searching for one right away. The ongoing Kalos event that is running up until December 8 has boosted the spawn and hatch rates of Kalos region Pokemon.

Luckily for us, Fletchling is a Kalos region Pokemon and this boost will increase your chance of finding a shiny version. Your best bet is just to play the game as much as possible over this period to maximize your chances of getting lucky.

Finally, in the wild, it’s best to avoid catching Pokemon that you don’t need. Focus purely on looking for Fletchlings and attempting to find a Shiny version.

Of course, following these tips will not guarantee you find a Shiny Fletchling over the Kalos event.

However, it puts you on the right track and gives you a good idea of where to look.