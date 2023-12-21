How to upgrade the Lock-On feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC allows trainers to upgrade the Lock-On function for catching Pokemon. Here’s how to upgrade this handy function for yourself.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC lets players upgrade and unlock several new features through the Blueberry Academy.

One of those handy features trainers can upgrade is the Lock-On functionality. With this tool, players can focus on wild Pokemon, which makes it easier to identify and start battles with them.

However, some fans may be wondering when and where they can upgrade this helpful feature. Let’s go over everything you need to know about when you can unlock this upgrade and how to get it.

How to upgrade the Lock-On feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

As mentioned above, this upgrade can only be found through the Indigo Disk DLC. That means trainers will have to have purchased the Gen 9 expansion and traveled to Blueberry Academy themselves.

Players will be able to unlock the ability to upgrade the Lock-On feature by completing a few main story objectives. Specifically, trainers will meet the Blueberry Academy Elite Four member Drayton, who will allow you to join the BB League club.

After a brief tutorial introducing BP, or Battle Points, you will be able to look through the Blueberry League PC for a variety of upgrades. Among those featured is a request from the Photography Club.

You will need to spend 200 BP to support the Photography Club, which upgrades the Lock-On functionality.

The upgraded Lock-On feature lets players learn more information about a Pokemon species you’ve caught before. Now, you will be able to see the Pokemon’s gender, size, and whether or not it has a Mark.

