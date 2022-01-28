How to unlock Regigigas in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In Hisui, players can catch the Normal-type Legendary after unlocking its hidden location. Here is how to open Regigigas’ door in Snowpoint Temple and catch it.

Even though Pokemon Legends Arceus takes place in Sinnoh’s past, Game Freak has brought back a handful of beloved Legendaries from 2006’s Diamond & Pearl. One of those returning is popular Normal-type Regigigas.

Like previous titles, Trainers will need to first unlock its lair before they can battle the giant ‘mon. This guide breaks down where to find the Regi Titan and how to unlock the door leading to its hidden location.

Where to find Regigigas in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before you go searching for it, you need to have beaten the main story campaign first as Regigigas is only available in the post-game. In order to gain access to its lair, however, you must also catch Heatran first in Mission 22: The Plate of Firespit Island. For where to find Heatran and how to beat it, check out our guide.

After taming the Lava Dome Legendary, the Titan can finally be found during Mission 24: The Plate of Snowpint Temple. Follow the steps below:

After catching Heatran, head out to the Alabaster Icelands. Once there, fast travel to the Diamond Settlement waypoint. From there, use your Hisuian Braviary mount to fly up to the Snowpoint Temple directly north of the camp. You will also need to use your Sneasler mount to scale up the rest of the mountain. Once in the temple, make your way through the first floor and look right to go downstairs. You will eventually run into Diamond Clan leader Adaman standing in front of a massive metal door.

How to unlock Regigigas’ door in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now that you are standing at the giant metal door, you may be wondering how to open it. In order to gain access to the lair, you need to have obtained the Icicle Plate, Stone Plate, and Steel Plate.

Read More: All Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes

Here are the simple steps to unlock the door:

After obtaining the Icicle Plate, Stone Plate, and Steel Plate, speak to Adaman to trigger a quick cutscene. Since you have all three plates on hand, you can now face the door and press A. The game will detect that you have the three plates, and the locking mechanism will open. And that’s it! It really is that easy. You can now walk into the lair and face down the Titan.

How to catch Regigigas in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now that you’ve unlocked the Snowpoint Temple door, you will find the ‘mon standing in the room. After walking up to it, a quick cutscene will play.

Make sure to be prepared as the game will automatically throw you into a battle. This is the best way to catch the giant Pokemon:

Because Regigigas is a Normal-type, you should use Fighting-type moves against it as they are super effective. Try to get its health down as quickly as possible and lower its HP to yellow or red. You can also use moves that inflict Sleep or Paralysis to increase your catch rate. Once you’ve lowered its health down low enough, throw an Ultra Ball at it. If Regigigas breaks out, make sure you keep your Pokemon healed up and defended and then throw more Balls until you catch it.

And that is all there is to it! Unfortunately, the rest of the Regis are not in Pokemon Legends Arceus which makes sense given the lore.

