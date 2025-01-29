It’s finally time to let go of the card duplicates you don’t want anymore and snag the ones you’re still missing from Pokemon TCG Pocket expansions.

Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket is a great way to complete your collection by exchanging cards with friends. However, these mechanic has specific rules and requirements players must follow.

Here’s exactly how to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket, including everything about the two items involved.

Trading process

Here are the steps to trade cards in the game:

Open Pokemon TCG Pocket Enter the Social Hub at the bottom of the page (third icon) Tap the Trade option and then the Trade button Choose the friend you want to exchange cards with Select the card you want to send Send it over to your friend.

Once they select the card they’ll send you, you’ll have to go back in to accept. Remember, you can only trade with people on your friends’ list as there is no global trading system.

Pokemon TCG Pocket trading restrictions

When trading, you must select a card that matches the rarity of your friend’s card, otherwise you won’t be able to do it. Some key restrictions apply:

Only cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets are tradable.

are tradable. Promo cards and certain rare cards (two starts or higher) cannot be traded.

Trade items

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, each trade requires specific resources:

Trade Stamina: You need 1 Trade Stamina per trade. This replenishes over time (1 unit per 24 hours, with a max of 5). You can speed up regeneration using Trade Hourglasses (earned from missions or bought with Poké Gold).

You need 1 Trade Stamina per trade. This replenishes over time (1 unit per 24 hours, with a max of 5). You can speed up regeneration using Trade Hourglasses (earned from missions or bought with Poké Gold). Trade Tokens: These are required for trading higher-rarity cards.

How to get Trade Tokens

Trade Tokens are obtained by exchanging duplicate cards with a rarity of three diamonds or higher. To get them, follow these steps:

Go to the “My Cards” tab. Select a card with at least three duplicates. Tap “Obtain Items”, then select the Trade Token icon. Confirm the exchange. The amount of Trade Tokens you receive depends on rarity: Three-diamond (♦♦♦) cards = 25 Trade Tokens

Four-diamond (♦♦♦♦) cards = 125 Trade Token

One-star cards = 100 Trade Tokens

Two-star cards = 300 Trade Tokens

Three-star cards = 300 Trade Tokens

One-crown card = 1,500 Trade Tokens After selecting a card, reviewing trade costs, and ensuring both parties agree, you can confirm the trade. If accepted, the cards will be exchanged instantly.

That’s everything you need to know about trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket. If you wanna learn more about the McDonalds collab or the best coin-flip ability, we’ve got you covered.