How to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Since the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-star Tera Raids are Shiny locked, players must seek alternative methods for Shiny hunting the Gen 5 starter Samurott.
Shiny hunting in a mainline Pokemon game has never been easier than in Scarlet & Violet. With overworld Pokemon spawning in droves and Legendary Pokemon making encounters a breeze, it’s unlikely a player won’t encounter one during a casual playthrough.
And with the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and the all-powerful sandwiches, hardcore hunters can reliably find multiple Shiny Pokemon within 30-minute intervals. But that’s not the case for 7-star Tera Raid exclusive Pokemon.
While almost every Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex can be easily hunted using the methods above, players have to use alternative methods to hunt 7-star Samurott.
Can Samurott Tera Raids be Shiny?
No, the 7-star Samurott Tera Raids are Shiny locked, which means the boss Pokemon can’t appear in its Shiny form. Players cannot encounter a Shiny Samurott in Tera raids.
How to Shiny hunt Samurott
The only way to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by breeding for one. Without the Shiny Charm, players have the base 1/4096 odds of hatching one. With the charm, those odds go down to 1/1365.
However, players can use the Masuda Method for breeding, which will raise those odds to 1/512, the highest odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. So, how does the Masuda Method work?
- Obtain a Samurott from a Tera Raid (or a member of its evo line through trading)
- Obtain a foreign language Ditto through trading (use link trade code 4448 4448)
- Make sure these are the only two Pokemon in your party
- Buy the Egg Power 2 sandwich from Alfornada
- Open a Picnic from the X menu
- Collect eggs from the Picnic Basket until Egg Power runs out
- Hatch Eggs
- Repeat until Shiny Samurott appears
If you follow this method and have the Shiny Charm, each egg will have a 1/512 chance of being Shiny. This method is tedious, but it is the only way to legitimately hunt a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
