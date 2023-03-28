GamingPokemon

How to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
pokemon shiny samurott

Since the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-star Tera Raids are Shiny locked, players must seek alternative methods for Shiny hunting the Gen 5 starter Samurott.

Shiny hunting in a mainline Pokemon game has never been easier than in Scarlet & Violet. With overworld Pokemon spawning in droves and Legendary Pokemon making encounters a breeze, it’s unlikely a player won’t encounter one during a casual playthrough.

And with the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and the all-powerful sandwiches, hardcore hunters can reliably find multiple Shiny Pokemon within 30-minute intervals. But that’s not the case for 7-star Tera Raid exclusive Pokemon.

While almost every Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex can be easily hunted using the methods above, players have to use alternative methods to hunt 7-star Samurott.

Pokemon Go SamurottNiantic

Can Samurott Tera Raids be Shiny?

No, the 7-star Samurott Tera Raids are Shiny locked, which means the boss Pokemon can’t appear in its Shiny form. Players cannot encounter a Shiny Samurott in Tera raids.

How to Shiny hunt Samurott

The only way to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by breeding for one. Without the Shiny Charm, players have the base 1/4096 odds of hatching one. With the charm, those odds go down to 1/1365.

However, players can use the Masuda Method for breeding, which will raise those odds to 1/512, the highest odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. So, how does the Masuda Method work?

  • Obtain a Samurott from a Tera Raid (or a member of its evo line through trading)
  • Obtain a foreign language Ditto through trading (use link trade code 4448 4448)
  • Make sure these are the only two Pokemon in your party
  • Buy the Egg Power 2 sandwich from Alfornada
  • Open a Picnic from the X menu
  • Collect eggs from the Picnic Basket until Egg Power runs out
  • Hatch Eggs
  • Repeat until Shiny Samurott appears

If you follow this method and have the Shiny Charm, each egg will have a 1/512 chance of being Shiny. This method is tedious, but it is the only way to legitimately hunt a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

