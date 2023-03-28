How to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Since the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-star Tera Raids are Shiny locked, players must seek alternative methods for Shiny hunting the Gen 5 starter Samurott.

Shiny hunting in a mainline Pokemon game has never been easier than in Scarlet & Violet. With overworld Pokemon spawning in droves and Legendary Pokemon making encounters a breeze, it’s unlikely a player won’t encounter one during a casual playthrough.

And with the Shiny Charm, Outbreaks, and the all-powerful sandwiches, hardcore hunters can reliably find multiple Shiny Pokemon within 30-minute intervals. But that’s not the case for 7-star Tera Raid exclusive Pokemon.

While almost every Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex can be easily hunted using the methods above, players have to use alternative methods to hunt 7-star Samurott.

Can Samurott Tera Raids be Shiny?

No, the 7-star Samurott Tera Raids are Shiny locked, which means the boss Pokemon can’t appear in its Shiny form. Players cannot encounter a Shiny Samurott in Tera raids.

How to Shiny hunt Samurott

The only way to Shiny hunt Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is by breeding for one. Without the Shiny Charm, players have the base 1/4096 odds of hatching one. With the charm, those odds go down to 1/1365.

However, players can use the Masuda Method for breeding, which will raise those odds to 1/512, the highest odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. So, how does the Masuda Method work?

Obtain a Samurott from a Tera Raid (or a member of its evo line through trading)

Obtain a foreign language Ditto through trading (use link trade code 4448 4448)

Make sure these are the only two Pokemon in your party

Buy the Egg Power 2 sandwich from Alfornada

Open a Picnic from the X menu

Collect eggs from the Picnic Basket until Egg Power runs out

Hatch Eggs

Repeat until Shiny Samurott appears

If you follow this method and have the Shiny Charm, each egg will have a 1/512 chance of being Shiny. This method is tedious, but it is the only way to legitimately hunt a Shiny Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

