How to reset Pokemon EVs in the Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s expansion not only reintroduced plenty of classic creatures from past games, it also features some new mechanics that aim to make the end-game grind less of a chore. One of these new features is the EV clear NPC, but where is she and how much does it cost?

If you’re serious about wanting to be the very best and truly wish to crush your opponents, then you’ll want to have a perfect party. Every Pokemon has six Effort Values (EVs) which are broken down into HP, Attack, Defense, Speed, Sp. Def, and Sp.Atk. As a Pokemon battles and levels up, they will gain experience and certain values will naturally increase.

Of course, some of these stats will fluctuate much higher than others and while this may not be a problem for those that just want to indulge in the game’s campaign, it can prove troublesome for trainers that wish to compete in online ranked battles. Fortunately, the Isle of Armor expansion allows players to easily reset Pokemon EVs in mere seconds.

Where is Lady Clear?

The NPC you’re looking for is named Lady Clear. This helpful character is tucked away on one of the many small islands that are dotted around the Isle of Armor. She’s incredibly easy to miss and you may have sailed past her many times already on your hunt for new Pokemon.

To reset EVs, you’ll need to head on over to the Work Out Sea (South of the Dojo) and begin surfing through the Sharpedo infested waters. The island is incredibly small and easy to miss, so if you’re struggling to find it or just want to get there as quickly as possible, then use the map below.

How to reset Pokemon EVs?

Once you’ve located the small sandy island, you’ll need to interact with the NPC. The trainer will state that she can clear away all of a Pokemon’s base points and start them with a clean slate. While this process may be incredibly helpful, it does come at a cost of 10 Armorite Ore.

This robust ore is one of the main currencies in the Isle of Armor and it can be used to teach Pokemon new tutor moves, earn items through Digging Pa, and clear existing EVs. Trainers will need to acquire 10 Armorite Ore for each Pokemon they wish to reset.

As you can imagine, this process can get rather costly especially if you wish to reset the EVs of multiple Pokemon, so make sure you take part in plenty of Max Raid battles to farm this all-important ore.