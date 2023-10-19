The art of Quick Catching Pokemon has been around for a while, and is a common practice to many players who want to get a large group of Pokemon fast and efficiently. If you still don’t know how to do it, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you master the Quick Catch method in Pokemon Go.

Catching and collecting Pokemon is obviously the core of the franchise. Particularly, in Pokemon Go it’s not just a way to complete the Pokedex, but catching creatures is also how players can get resources needed to level up and evolve the mons.

Sometimes, during catch-heavy times or Community Days, facing a large group of wild Pokemon can be overwhelming, specially if you don’t own an external device like the Pokemon Go Plus, that can help you get through it quicker.

Because a lot of grinding time is wasted waiting for the catch animation to end, here’s all you need to know to learn the – arguably – most optimized catching method in Pokemon Go.

How to Quick Catch in Pokemon Go

To begin the Quick Catch process, players don’t need to do anything out of the regular before encountering a Pokemon, just follow these steps:

Tap on a wild Pokemon to get into the catching screen. Here you can throw a berry if you feel like it. With one finger, hold down the Pokeball icon and drag it to the left, “placing” it on top of the berries icon. If you do it right, the Pokeball menu should not open. Without lifting that finger, use another one to toss the Pokeball to the wild Pokemon. As soon as the Pokeball touches the target, lift the finger you’ve been holding since step 2. If you did it correctly, the Pokeball menu should open while the ball shakes. Quickly use the Escape button on the top left corner and go back to the main map screen.

NIANTIC

The wild Pokemon will still appear on the overword. However, if you tap on it and it takes you to the catching screen, that means it escaped the Pokeball and you have to try again. But if it flees from the map, either you were successful, or the Pokemon fled right after breaking out of the ball. To be sure, just check your Pokemon inventory and see if it’s there.

Even though it can seem a little confusing at the beginning, you’ll get the hand of it with just a few tries.

That’s everything you need to know about how to Quick Catch Pokemon in Pokemon Go. For more related content, check our guides below:

