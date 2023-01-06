How to pre-order Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection box: Release date, price, more

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

As the Pokemon TCG phases out of Gen 8 and enters Gen 9, the first wave of Scarlet & Violet trading cards are available for pre-order via the Paldea Collection box, and here is how to get one.

Crown Zenith is on the horizon, symbolizing the end of the Pokemon Sword & Shield era of the TCG. To follow is a series of new sets, ushering in Gen 9 to the Pokemon TCG, and the first few Paldean cards are set to arrive later this month.

The Pokemon Company has officially announced the Pokemon TCG: Paldea Collection boxes: one for each of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s three starters. In each box, collectors will find three foil promo cards (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly), and the Pokemon card for its respective box will feature exclusive artwork.

Additionally, players will receive an oversized card featuring Koraidon ex or Miraidon ex, one collector’s pin of the box’s respective Pokemon, four TCG booster packs, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Online or Pokémon TCG Live.

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection boxes feature Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito.

Where to pre-order Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection

The Pokemon TCG Pladea Collection is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

According to Amazon, the Paldea Collection boxes are expected to arrive on January 14, 2023.

When do the Paldea Collection boxes release?

The Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection boxes are slated to release in stores on January 6, 2023. According to the official press release, the boxes will be sold where licensed Pokemon TCG products are sold: Target, Walmart, GameStop, etc.

How much does the Paldea Collection box cost?

The Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection boxes retail for $19.99 USD in stores. However, these boxes are listed for $24.99 on Amazon with a current discount of 19% off.

What packs are inside the Paldea Collection box?

At the time of writing, we aren’t sure what packs are inside the Paldea Collection boxes. However, they will likely be an assortment of Pokemon Sword and Shield TCG sets as the Galar Collection boxes featured packs from the Sun and Moon era of the card game.

And that’s all there is to know about the Pokemon TCG Paldea Collection boxes! For more Pokemon news, lists and guides, be sure to check out our main page and the following links below.

