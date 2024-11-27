Pokemon TCG Pocket is an excellent way of taking your card-collecting on the go. If you’re feeling a bit more stationary, you might be wondering how to play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC. This guide will help you do that.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s transference of the trading card game experience to a mobile format has been a massive success. The app has pulled in over 30 million users and even managed to eclipse Pokemon Go in daily revenue.

It blends the exciting highs and lows of cracking booster packs to hunt down the rarest cards with a pared-down version of deck building and battling that’s welcoming to newcomers. One of the biggest selling points is that you can do it anywhere at any time.

Of course, if you’re looking to avoid a possible addiction driven by tantalizing push notifications, you might want to consider playing Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC. Here’s the best way to do it.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto Playing Pokemon TCG Pocket affords all the same features as the mobile version.

Best emulators to play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC

Right now, the best way to experience Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC is via an emulator. For those who don’t know, these are programs that mimic other types of hardware on a PC. In this instance, an Android device.

Pokemon TCG Pocket can be played using the LD Player, Mumu Player, and Bluestacks emulator programs. Doing so is fairly straightforward if you follow the steps below:

Download your preferred emulator.

Log in using a Google account.

Use the search bar to find the Pokemon TCG Pocket app.

Select and install the app.

From here, you should be able to play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC. Emulators can be less stable than the traditional mobile experience so it’s possible you may experience errors but our own testing via LD Player and Bluestacks has been smooth.

If you log in using your existing account, you’ll have access to all your cards and decks. Anything done via the emulator should translate to the mobile version of the app if you’re playing across both.

Alternatively, you could have two accounts on the go and see which one is luckier.

Can you play Pokemon TCG Pocket via Google Play Games?

Thanks to a large number of players looking to try out mobile experiences on PC, Google introduced Google Play Games on the platform. Ordinarily, this means you could play certain apps available in the Google Play store on PC.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is not currently available via Google Play Games, however. This means that emulators are currently the only way to experience the app on PC.

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto All your rare cards will carry over when you play Pokemon TCG Pocket on PC.

