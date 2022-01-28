How to increase inventory space in Pokemon Legends Arceus: All Satchel upgrades & cost

Trainers first starting out in the Hisui region are faced with limited inventory space. Thankfully, your Satchel can be upgraded with more slots if you’ve got the money.

Let us guess… You’re here because you’ve run out of inventory slots from all the materials you’ve been picking up, right? We totally know the feeling and it’s an annoyance.

Some good news, though. You can start increasing your Satchel space after you unlock Wyrdeer as a rideable Pokemon mount at the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Highlands a few missions into the game.

Upon returning to Jubilife Village and accepting your next mission in the Galaxy Building, Galaxy Member Bagin will approach you and tell you he’s got a secret method of making bags bigger.

All Satchel upgrades and cost in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are 37 additional inventory slots that you can purchase from him, bringing the total to 60. Each one gets increasingly more expensive to the point where it hurts. Think hundreds of thousands.

If you can spare the coin, though, and you’re tired of running out of space, here’s every upgrade and how much it costs in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

₽100 ₽200 ₽300 ₽400 ₽500 ₽1,000 ₽1,500 ₽2,000 ₽2,500 ₽3,000 ₽4,000 ₽5,000 ₽6,000 ₽7,000 ₽8,000 ₽9,000 ₽10,000 ₽12,000 ₽14,000 ₽16,000 ₽18,000 ₽20,000 ₽23,000 ₽26,000 ₽30,000 ₽40,000 ₽50,000 ₽60,000 ₽80,000 ₽100,000 ₽150,000 ₽200,000 ₽400,000 ₽500,000 ₽600,000 ₽800,000 ₽1,000,000

If you want to purchase all the inventory space upgrades, you will need to spend a whopping ₽4,199,500. Better start saving up.

To rub salt in the wound, you don’t get anything as a reward for giving Bagin over four million PokeDollars other than a ton of space for items.

Whether that’s worth the cost or not is up to you. You can make money from registering catches and Pokedex entries with Professor Laventon and selling items.

And that’s it! Now you know how to increase your inventory space in Pokemon Legends Arceus so you’ll never run out of Satchel slots.

For more Pokemon Legends Arceus guides, check out the links below:

