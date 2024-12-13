How to Grind Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is all about opening booster packs. However, getting more than your two free packs a day is important if you want to build strong decks. For that, you are going to need a lot of Hourglasses.

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, players are allotted two free booster packs a day. Those who purchase the Premium Pass can get three, but this additional pack comes at the cost of $9.99 a month.

For those wanting to crack a few booster packs open without the wait, you are going to need Hourglasses. This currency allows you to decrease the pack opening wait time by an hour for each Hourglass. Unfortunately, getting them isn’t easy. It is also tempting to use them right away, instead of saving them for an optimal moment.

Article continues after ad

In this guide we are going to go over ways to grind Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and when to use them most effectively.

Article continues after ad

How to get Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Hourglasses are obtained in Pokemon TCG Pocket by completing log-in tasks, leveling up, participating in events, collecting free daily gifts, and finishing solo battle challenges.

Best ways to get Hourglasses

The best way to get hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket is by completing daily tasks and doing the solo battle challenges.

Daily tasks don’t offer a ton of hourglasses, but they are consistent and refresh daily. These are the lowest effort, though the grind requires more dedication.

Article continues after ad

However, the best way to quickly grind Hourglasses is by completing the solo battle challenges up through Expert. First-time rewards for these battles offer up to seven hourglasses just for giving the challenge a go. By doing each one, you can rapidly stock up.

However, it is important to note that once the battle rewards are collected, you can’t get them a second time.

Is buying Hour Glasses with Shop Tickets worth it?

Another way you can get Hourglasses is by purchasing them with Shop Tickets. However, this isn’t always worth doing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shop tickets can also be used to purchase Trainer cards needed for decks, accessories for the game, and Special Shop Tickets that offer rare cosmetics and extras. While those who battle and use Wonder Pick frequently will amass a decent number of Shop Tickets, think carefully before sinking them into Hourglasses.

It costs 18 tickets to get six Hourglasses. If these all come from battling, that is 18 battles where the opponent decided to send a thank you after the match. This can be a slog to grind.

Article continues after ad

When to use your Hourglasses

The best time to use your Hourglasses is when new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansions are released.

For example, Mythical Island will be available on December 17, 2024, introducing highly anticipated cards to the current options. With plenty of players racing to get Mew ex, having a stockpile of Hourglasses on hand to avoid wait times will speed up access to new cards, and help mitigate defeat in PvP battles due to outdated deck strategies.

Article continues after ad

With plenty of Hourglasses set aside, you’ll be sporting the newest Pokemon TCG Pocket pulls more quickly, allowing you to participate in any PvP events that might drop following the new expansions.