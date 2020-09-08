How to get Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Zarude is the latest Mythical Pokemon to enter Sword and Shield, but finding this elusive creature can be a little tricky. Here’s how you can catch the Rogue Monkey Pokemon when it releases.

While information regarding Zarude’s appearance in Pokemon Sword and Shield may be light on the ground, we do know that this Mythical creature will be obtainable through a special event. As of writing, only Japanese Pokemon fans can obtain Zarude by pre-purchasing a ticket for Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

Advertisement

The film is set to release 25 December 2020 in Japan, and will likely give fans more information surrounding Zarude’s origins. While Pokemon the Movie: Coco may not have a confirmed western release, it’s likely that Zarude will be distributed in a similar fashion.

Make sure you check out all the details below to find out everything we know about this mysterious Pokemon.

Advertisement

Where to find Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield

As of writing, we don't know when and how Zarude will be added to the Galar region. However, the official Sword and Shield website states that “Zarude cannot be found through normal gameplay.” In other words, trainers won’t be able to catch Zarude out in the wild without first gaining access to a special event or giveaway.

Judging from previous Mythical/Legendary events, it’s likely that Zarude will be obtained via some form of code. We’ll be updating this section once Zarude is live, so make sure you check back here for all the latest info.

What do we currently know about Zarude?

Category: Rogue Monkey Pokemon

Type: Dark and Grass

Height: 1.8m (5ft 10')

Ability: Leaf Guard

Zarude may not be officially released in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but we do have a fair amount of information on this Mythical monster. According to the official Pokemon website, Zarude uses its flexible vines to swing from trees, grab berries from distant branches, heal wounds, and even pummel enemy Pokemon into submission.

Advertisement

The dual Dark/Grass-type is also known to live in packs and inhabit areas of dense forest, keeping itself hidden from prying eyes. Like most apes, Zarude is known for its intelligence and quick thinking which is said to help it in battle.

Zarude moveset and ability

While the maniacal monkey is known to use its razor-sharp claws and flexible vines to claw and whip opponents, its signature move is actually more defensive in nature. When Zarude reaches level 90, it can learn Jungle Healing.

This Grass-type status move allows Zarude to wraps its vines around nearby trees and absorbs their energy. Once all the energy has been absorbed, Zardude then releases it, healing both itself and any ally Pokemon. Jungle Healing also cures any status conditions that a Pokemon has been inflicted with, making it an extremely potent support move.

Advertisement

The official Sword and Shield website states “Within Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, only Zarude can learn Jungle Healing. However, it is possible other Pokémon may be able to learn this move in future games.” Depending on how effective and game-changing Jungle Healing is, we could see this move become extremely popular in competitive play.

If that wasn’t enough, Zarude’s Leaf Guard ability prevents it from being afflicted by non-volatile status conditions. This ability was first introduced in Gen 4 and has been a staple pick for those aiming to avoid any frustrating status effects.

If you're looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.