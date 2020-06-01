How to get Unova stones in Pokemon Go & which Pokemon can use them

If you're a Pokemon Go trainer looking to grab themselves a Unova Stone, and wondering what Pokemon can use them, you've come to the right place. Let's run through how to get them, and how to use them.

Seasoned veterans of the mobile game, which is available on Android and iOS devices, might already know the function of the Unova Stones. For those who aren't aware, they can be used to evolve some species of Pokemon, are quite rare commodities in the grand scheme of things.

So, let's take a look at how you can get them in-game, the benefits, and which Pokemon can use them to evolve.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Unova Stones guide

How to get Unova Stones

If you're looking to grab a Unova Stone in Pokemon Go, there are three main ways that you can get them. These ways can be seen, listed, below.

Open up the Pokemon Go app. Visit your nearest PokeStop. Check out your newest Field Research tasks and complete one. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days (for a week, basically). On your last day of rewards, you will receive a reward and that may be a Unova Stone – or something else.

It's worth noting that this isn't a guaranteed way of grabbing a Unova Stone in-game, but it's the best shot you have got right now – so keep plugging away and hopefully luck will be on your side.

Advertisement

What to do with your Unova Stones in Pokemon Go

Which Pokemon need Unova Stones to evolve?

Moving on from what you need to get them, let's take a step back and look at which Pokemon need Unova Stones to evolve in Niantic's game.

Below is the full list that may need them to evolve, although it will depend on which ones are active and available to catch in-game, of course.

Pansage evolves to Simisage (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves to (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Pansear evolves to Simisear (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves to (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Panpour evolves to Simipour (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

evolves to (Unova Stone and 100 Candy) Minccino evolves to Cinccino (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)

evolves to (Unova Stone and 50 Candy) Lampent evolves to Chandelure (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)

Advertisement

As seen in the list, you won't just need to have the Unova Stone to actually evolve many of the Pokemon that need them. You will need to have acquired at least 50 candies as well, with many actually needing more than that, at 100 candies.

Read More: Why you should stock up on Reshiram and Zekrom in Pokemon Go

That's not all, though, as a few other Pokemon have been known to need the stones to evolve as well. These include: Swadloon, Munna, and Eelektrik – with the final two usually needing Moon Stones to jump up in their evolution chains.