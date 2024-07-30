How to get unlimited free Lucario Mega Energy in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players can now collect an unlimited amount of free Lucario Mega Energy, so here is how to do so.

While Pokemon Go allows players to catch’em all, the game constantly rotates which Pokemon get the spotlight to ensure players aren’t all just using and finding the same ones.

Furthermore, the introduction of Mega Pokemon back in 2020 was a game changer for many; these powerful Pokemon forms established a whole new level of reverence for the Pokemon selected to receive a Mega form.

Article continues after ad

Following the recent Raid Day event, Pokemon Go players can now get abundant free Mega Energy for Lucario. This easy trick allows you to collect an unlimited amount.

Pokemon Go: How to get an unlimited supply of free Lucario Mega Energy

The Pokemon Company Lucario is a beloved Pokemonwho even has their own movie

For those eager to stock up on Mega Energy for Lucario, all you have to do is walk, as the game now offers the chance to earn 25 Mega Energy for every 5km walked when using Lucario as your Buddy.

Article continues after ad

While an in-game bug had previously reduced the reward to 25 Mega Energy, Pokemon Go players across Reddit have confirmed that it has now been restored to the correct amount of 25.

Article continues after ad

For those who are still only earning candy when selecting Lucario as their buddy and completing the 5km walk milestone, ensure you have mega-evolved Lucario, as it is only then that you’ll be able to earn Mega Energy.

However, once players have mega-evolved one Lucario, they can utilize this Mega Energy tip for any other Lucario or Riolu in their collection.

For all the latest details on upcoming Pokemon Go raids, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full guide here.