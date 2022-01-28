How to get Turtwig, Chimchar & Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The beloved Sinnoh starter trio can be caught in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including how to catch and exact map locations.

Despite the latest Nintendo Switch title being a Gen IV origins story, the region is called Hisui because it focuses on what is now known as Sinnoh before it became that. And it’s not only the name that’s different – the starters are too.

But regardless, players can still catch Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus, though you need to know exactly where to look because they’re in very specific locations.

Turtwig location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Grass-type is hiding in the Crimson Mirelands. You don’t reach this location until beating the first Noble Pokemon.

It only spawns in one place, so follow these steps to find it:

From the first camp, head northeast until you reach the Diamond Settlement fast travel point. Once there, immediately go northeast again and around Lake Valor, before going straight south. Continue until you arrive at Droning Meadow. If you open your map, you’ll notice a small pond south of Droning Meadow – this is where you want to go. So head south again until you reach it. This is where Turtwig spawns at all times of day. You should see between 1-3 of them on the other side of the water. To catch it, you need to crouch and be very slow so it doesn’t spot you. Go behind it and throw a Great Ball or better for a higher catch rate.

Chimchar location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The easiest way to get Chimchar is via a side quest given to you in Jubilife Village. Speak to Paira to receive Request #20. She will tell you she’s spotted a Will-o’-the-Wisp in the Obsidian Fieldlands and asks you to check it out.

To find the Fire-type, follow the below steps:

Head to the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands at nighttime. You can change the time of day by speaking to the Galaxy Member at the camp. From here, go west to Windswept Run. The quest marker should point to a tree. Interact with the tree to initiate a battle with Chimchar where you can catch it. If you accidentally knock it out, you will be prompted to battle it again. Once you’ve caught it, you can return to Paira to complete her request and receive two Exp. Candy S.

Piplup location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Like Turtwig, Piplup only spawns in a specific location. This time, it’s in the Cobalt Coastlands after beating the second Noble Pokemon and being able to ride Basculegion.

Here’s how to find the Water-type:

From the Coastlands Camp, head north on Basculegion until you reach Lunker’s Lair. Once there, ride northwest to Islespy Shore. After you’ve beached, go inland on the right side to a small pond. Piplup will be roaming around the outside of water here. To catch it, make sure you go slowly and crouch, throwing a Great Ball or better behind it so it doesn’t see you and escape.

Now you should have the three Sinnoh starters on your team to explore the Hisui region alongside you!

