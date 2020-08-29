How to get Turtonator in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Some Pokemon Trainers are still looking for Turtonator in Sword & Shield, as the mighty turtle is hard to find. Here's how to locate the Fire/Dragon-type monster and capture it.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its debut in November 2019, and ushered the Nintendo franchise into its eighth generation. The RPG introduced players to new features such as Dynamaxing and Max Raid battles.

While many have already beaten the game, some fans are still trying to find Turtonator to complete their Galar 'Dex. Here's our guide on the quickest way to catch the shelled Fire/Dragon.

Turtonator in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Turtonator was first introduced in the seventh generation title Sun & Moon in 2016. According to its Pokedex entry, the Alolan monster eats sulfur from volcanoes, which "coat his shell" with explosive materials.

The mean-looking Pokemon turns its back towards foes during battle. In Sword & Shield, the Dragon-type is incredibly hard to locate. Exclusive to Pokemon Sword, the monster has a spawn rate as low as 2%.

While he's rather difficult to catch, we have the quickest steps to finding and making the Fire Dragon part of your team. Note: you need the Rotom bike to have the water riding upgrade, which you get on Route 9.

How to catch Turtonator in Pokemon Shield

Step 1: Go into System Settings on your Switch. Then scroll down to System and click Date & Time. Turn Synchronize Clock via Internet off. Change your date to July 1, 2020.

Step 2: Load your game up and travel to the Hammerlocke Hills. Head to the Lake of Outrage on your map. You will need to cross the body of water, and upon arrival it should be intense sun weather due to the change in date.

Step 3: Run around in the tall grass, avoiding the Pokemon in the overworld. Turtonator ONLY spawns as a surprise battle. Look for a red explanation mark and run toward the rustling grass. Keep repeating this until the turtle dragon appears. He only has a 2% spawn rate, so you might be looking for a while.

Step 4: Once you encounter it, it is recommended you use a Pokemon with False Swipe, Paralyze, or Sleep moves to increase your catch chance.

The Alolan monster only spawns on the Lake of Outrage during intense sun weather. So it's important you follow the instructions in step 1. Unfortunately, the Gen VIII creature is exclusive to Pokemon Sword.

According to Serebii, the shelled creature can also be found in 5-star Max Raid battles. Unlike other 'mon, Turtonator shows up in quite a few dens. If you have the Isle of Armor DLC, it spawns in two more locations, for a total of seven dens. Although we still find The Lake of Outrage method to be the quickest.

Raid Den locations

Axew's Eye

Dusty Bowl

Hammerlocke Hills

Rolling Fields

Stony Wilderness

Isle of Armor Dens

Workout Sea

Honeycalm Sea

As mentioned earlier, Turtonator is only available in Sword. However, Shield players have Drampa – for our guide to catch the majestic Dragon click here. So a great way to get each monster is to have two Trainers who need each one to swap.

Pokemon continues to crush it as the Gen VIII release has already become the third best-selling game in the entire franchise. Proof that fans still can't get enough of its Gotta Catch 'Em All mechanics.