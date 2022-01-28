Game Freak has introduced a new trading system in the Hisui region. Here is how to get trade evolutions in Pokemon Legends Arceus and a list of which ‘mon use the special method.

After eight generations of titles, Game Freak has finally radically overhauled the way trading works within the beloved RPG series. In Pokemon Legends Arceus, Trainers will no longer have to rely on other players to get certain characters.

This guide explains how trade evolutions now work, breaks down where you can unlock the new feature, and lists every single Pokemon that requires the special method to reach their final evolution.

What are trade evolutions in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

In the original series, certain Pokemon could only be obtained after trading to another player to trigger its evolution. As the franchise went on, this became even more complex as trainers would also need to equip certain ‘mon with a special item before sending it.

In Hisui, these requirements have been completely lifted and players are able to get the characters without trading. Here’s how to evolve trade evolutions in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

How to get trade evolutions without trading in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Go to Jubilife Village and head north of the map just past the Galaxy Building. Walk up to the Trading Post and talk to the NPC. Select “I want items.” The vendor sells all evolution items for trade-exclusive ‘mon, including the brand new Linking Cable. You need Merit Points to buy them. After purchasing the item needed, go into your menu and use it on a trade evolution Pokemon. For example, giving the cable to Haunter will automatically evolve it into Gengar. For trade evolutions that previously required a Held Item, you now only need to use the special item on it to trigger its evolution. For example, giving Dusclops a Reapers Cloth will evolve it instantly.

Where to get trade evolution items in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are several locations where you can obtain evolution items such as the Linking Cable, Metal Coat, and Razor Claw.

Trading Post (Jubilife Village)

Ginko Guild Cart

Space-Time Distortions

All trade evolutions in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Golem (Linking Cable)

Alakazam (Linking Cable)

Scizor (Metal Coat)

Gengar (Linking Cable)

Machamp (Linking Cable)

Dusknoir (Reapers Cloth)

Rhyperior (Protector)

Electivire (Electirizer)

Magmortar (Magmarizer)

Porygon 2 (Upgrade)

Porygon Z (Dubious Disc)

And that’s how you get Trade Evolutions without trading! If you still want to swap with another player locally or online, you can evolve Pokemon that way as well.

