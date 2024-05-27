How to get to level 50 in Pokemon Go fast according to experts

Getting to level 50 in Pokemon Go is by no means an easy feat and can feel quite tedious for many players. However, thanks to some expert advice, there are a few easy ways to prepare for the level-up process and get to 50.

Level 50 was never meant to be an easy goal to reach in Pokemon Go. After all, you can’t be expected to reach the max level in a matter of months (although some dedicated players do manage it). Still, getting to that coveted level can feel extremely slow thanks to the game’s many complex tasks.

Luckily, there are a few ways to level up quickly, but it does require some preparation and a distinct understanding of future levels, their tasks, and upcoming events.

So, to help new or struggling players out, tons of Pokemon Go fans took to the game’s Reddit to share their advice on how to get to level 50 fast.

“Start saving every single shadow Pidgey/Aaron/Starly/etc now. Any shadow Pokemon that is only 1000 dust to purify, save them. like a hundred of em. you’ll thank yourself later” commented one user, hinting towards the many ‘Purify x Pokemon’ tasks you’ll come across on your journey.

Another player recommended fans work on their Platinum Medals in anticipation of level 43, in which you need to get 5.

Among researching future level tasks, the general advice was to:

We recommend heading to our Pokemon events hub to check on any upcoming Shadow events, or taking a look at some of our own friendship codes to ensure you have some reliable sources for gifts. Then, simply follow these steps and you’ll be on your way to becoming a Pokemon Master.