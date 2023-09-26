How to get Timburr in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Here’s a breakdown on how to get Fighting-type Timburr in Pokemon Go and whether it can be Shiny in the mobile game.

Timburr is a Fighting-type Pokemon that was introduced to fans of the franchise in Generation V.

For those who wondering, Timburr is available in the mobile game. But, how does one go about getting a Timburr in Pokemon Go?

Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Timburr in Go, and whether its Shiny version is available.

The Pokemon Company

How to get Timburr in Pokemon Go

Timburr can be found in the wild in Pokemon Go. Additionally, Timburr can be found periodically in both 7 or 10km Eggs and Raids.

We should note that Timburr will be readily available in October 2023, thanks to Niantic’s upcoming Community Day event. From 2PM to 5PM local time on October 15, 2023, Timburr will be found in the wild more frequently and able to get a Conkeldurr with a special move.

Timburr evolutions: How to get Gurdurr and Conkeldurr

One can evolve Timburr into Gurdurr with 25 Candy. To then evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr, one will need either 200 Candy or trade it.

Can you catch a Shiny Timburr in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Timburr can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Trainers can find a Shiny version of the Fighting-type Pokemon at random.

Individuals can also evolve a Shiny Timburr to get a Shiny Gurdurr or Conkeldurr.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Timburr. While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

