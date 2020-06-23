How to get the Mark Charm in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Sword & Shield’s first set of DLC, The Isle of Armor, released on June 17 as part of the Expansion Pass. It brought new Pokemon, features, and more with it, as well as the Mark Charm. Here’s what it is, and how to get it.

In the base game, players can get three types of Charm to aid them in their monster hunting adventures. The Catching one increases the chance of a Pokeball’s success; Oval boosts the odds of an Egg being available at the Nursery; and Shiny makes Shinies appear slightly more often – though they’re still really rare.

The Isle of Armor also offers a similar item – the Mark Charm. But how do you get one, and what is it? Keep on reading for everything you need to know, and why you’ll need it in your Pokemon adventures.

What is the Mark Charm?

In Sword & Shield, some creatures have Marks. These act like Ribbons on the monster’s status screen, and affect the way it is called out in battle. For example, a ‘mon caught by fishing has the chance to have the Catch of the Day Mark, which appears when they’re sent out in a fight as “NAME the Catch of the Day.”

The Charm increases the chance of a Pokemon having a special Mark when caught, and is something players should strive to get if they’re looking to stand out in competitive matches or Max Raids.

How to get the Mark Charm

The DLC added its own unique Pokedex of 210, with half of those being Pokemon already in the Galar one. This means there are 105 new monsters to catch.

To obtain the Charm, you’ll need to complete the expansion’s Dex in full, before returning to the train station in the Fields of Honor and talking to the scientist to the right of the Flying Taxi stand. She’ll give you your completion Certificate, as well as the item, a special League card, and the Replica Gold Crown accessory.

If you’ve completed the Isle of Armor and are itching for the next half of the Expansion Pass, then you’ll be pleased to know that The Crown Tundra is set to release some time in the Fall.

Not only does it promise a new location filled with snow and ice, it also brings along two new Regis and Galarian forms of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres.