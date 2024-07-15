Pokemon Go is expanding its Paldean offerings by adding the Normal-type Tandemaus as part of its next event and its evolution, Maushold.

Ultra Unlock: Better Together, which starts on July 17, will introduce the Tandemaus and Maushold to Pokemon Go, making them the latest ‘mon introduced in Scarlet and Violet to join the mobile title.

These mice Pokemon – which start as a cute couple and evolve into an adorable family – have become quick fan favorites thanks to their sweet lore and unexpected viability in competitive play.

For anyone hoping to add Tandemaus and Maushold to their Pokemon Go team, here’s what you need to know about catching Tandemaus, whether it can be Shiny, and its stats.

How to get Tandemaus

Once the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event starts, players can find Maushold through Party Play encounters. That means you’ll need to use the Party Play mechanic to find the Couple Pokemon.

Outside of that, Tandemaus will be available as rewards for completing Field and Timed Research tasks during the event, though it’s unclear if those will also involve Party Play. If not, these tasks will be the only way to obtain Tandemaus outside of Parties.

Can Tandemaus be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

No, Shiny Tandemaus is unavailable in Pokemon Go, so you can’t get Shiny Maushold. These Shinies will likely be introduced through a later event.

Tandemaus & Maushold stats

Tandemaus and its evolution are both pure Normal types, meaning they share strengths and weaknesses. The two also have the same move options.

Tandemaus’ stats are as follows:

Attack Defense Stamina Max CP 98 90 137 1008

Maushold’s stats are as follows:

Attack Defense Stamina Max CP 159 157 179 2244

Fast Moves

Bullet Seed

Mud Shot

Take Down

Charged Moves

Crunch

Play Rough

Swift

Resistances

Ghost

Weaknesses

Fighting

That’s everything to know about adding Tandemaus and Maushold to your party! For more information on Pokemon Go, check out our guides on codes for free items and all upcoming events.