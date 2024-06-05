How to get Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu in Pokemon Go and can they be Shiny?

Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu will become readily available during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 event.

Both Pikachu and Eevee will be featured Pokemon in the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 event, which will take place in July worldwide.

But while Eevee’s Sun and Moon Crown versions won’t be available in the Global event, the special versions for Pikachu will.

However, be mindful that the Sun and Moon Crown versions of Pikachu will be available depending on what habitat is currently active in the game.

How to encounter Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu

Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu will be found in the wild during the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global event, held on July 13-14, 2024. Per Niantic, the Crown versions of Pikachu will be available on both days.

Sun Crown Pikachu can be found in the Dawn Meadow habitat, while Moon Crown Pikachu is in the Creeping Dusk habitat.

The developers of Pokemon Go noted that there will be four habitats, the two mentioned here plus Shining Day and Creeping Night, and will rotate hourly during Go Fest Global. Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu will also be in 1-Star Raids during Global 2024.

Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu can also be obtained for those who can attend any special Go Fest 2024 events in Sendai, Madrid, and New York City. However, be mindful that, like with the Global event, each can be found in a different habitat:

Sendai (May 30-June 2): Sky Arena and Lake Garden (Sun Crown), Mountain Brook and Star Parade (Moon Crown)

(May 30-June 2): Sky Arena and Lake Garden (Sun Crown), Mountain Brook and Star Parade (Moon Crown) Madrid (June 14-16): Rocky Shore and Sunrise Gateway (Sun Crown), Mysterious Labyrinth and Cursed Forest (Moon Crown)

(June 14-16): Rocky Shore and Sunrise Gateway (Sun Crown), Mysterious Labyrinth and Cursed Forest (Moon Crown) New York City (July 5-7): Brilliant Skies and Poolside Cabana (Sun Crown), Ghostly Woods and Rugged Quarry (Moon Crown)

Can Sun and Moon Crown Pikachu be Shiny?

Yes, the Sun and Moon Crown versions of Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. Shiny versions will have an increased chance of spawning during Go Fest 2024, including the Global version and City editions.

Make sure to check out our guides on other Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events, including what lies ahead in Madrid and New York City.