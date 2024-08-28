How to get Stonjourner in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

Stonjourner is exclusive to the UK in Pokemon Go

First introduced in Sword and Shield, Stonjourner debuts in Pokemon Go as part of September’s Go All Out event.

The Rock-type, first discovered in Galar, is, like the region, inspired by the UK. Specifically, Game Freak based Stonjourner’s design on Stone Henge.

Here’s everything we know about Stonjourner, including where to catch it, and whether Shiny variants of the Gen 8 ‘mon can be encountered.

How to get Stonjourner

Stonjourner will be available to catch in-game when Pokemon Go’s All Out event starts on September 3. Per Niantic’s official event page: “Also, for the first time in Pokemon Go, Trainers in the United Kingdom may encounter Stonjourner!”

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Stonjourner is exclusive to the UK in Pokemon Go

As a UK-only Regional exclusive, players outside of its territory will need to trade with other Trainers or wait for Stonjourner to appear in Raids and join via the use of Remote Raid Passes.

Can Stonjourner be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Stonjourner’s Shiny variant is currently unobtainable.

Niantic hasn’t provided any further details at this time, but as with most Pokemon debuts, Shiny versions are usually withheld until a later date to be introduced via events.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this section as and when Shiny Stonjourner becomes available.

Article continues after ad

Stonjourner stats

The Pokemon Company

Stonjourner’s base stats are as follows:

Attack Defense Stamina Max CP 222 182 225 3,638

Fast Moves

Rock Throw

Charged Moves

Stone Edge

Rock Slide

Stomp

Resistances

Normal

Flying

Poison

Fire

Weaknesses

Fighting

Ground

Steel

Water

Grass

While Stonjourner’s Fast Attack is restricted to Rock Throw only, players have three choices for its Charged Attack. Limited to Rock and Normal-type, Stone Edge will be your best bet, dealing 100 damage compared to Rock Slide’s 80. Stomp is undesirable and should be avoided, dealing just 55 damage.

That’s everything you need to know about Stonjourner in Pokemon Go. For a full list of Galar natives included in Go All Out, check out our dedicated hub. For more information on Dynamax, see our breakdown of every ‘mon with access to the mechanic.