How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Spiritomb is an incredibly rare creature for trainers to encounter in Pokemon Go. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2023 event has featured plenty of spooky content for players to enjoy. The second part of the festivities is currently underway, with the event scheduled to end on October 31, 2023.

During Halloween Part 2, users can catch Shiny Zorua in the wild for the first time. Additionally, they can discover Pikachu and Gengar wearing a Tricks & Treats costume.

They can also participate in the Spiritomb Timed Research quest to earn an encounter with the Ghost/Dark-type Pokemon. Keep reading to learn how to get Spiritomb.

How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Go

You’ll need to complete the entire Spiritomb Timed Research quest to catch this spooky creature. It is a free event-exclusive quest for Pokemon Go’s Halloween, which ends on October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

The tasks include making 108 Nice Throws, Curveballs Throws, and spinning 10 PokeStops or Gyms.

If you miss out on the Spiritomb Timed Research quest, you’ll most likely have to wait until the next Halloween event to catch the Pokemon.

Can Spiritomb be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Spiritomb’s Shiny form is currently available in Pokemon Go. Fortunately for Shiny hunters, the mobile game added the alternate version in 2020.

That’s everything you need to know about catching Spiritomb in Pokemon Go. Check out more helpful guides on the mobile game below:

