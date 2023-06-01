How to get Spectator Badge for Pokemon World Championship 2023

The Pokemon Company is offering players the chance to enter a lottery to earn a Spectator Badge for the 2023 Pokemon World Championship. Here’s how interested trainers can enter for a chance to win.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championship event is on the horizon and eager Pokemon fans are looking forward to seeing plenty of great competitive play across multiple different games in Yokohama, Japan.

While there are ways that fans can easily watch the Pokemon Worlds from the comfort of their own home, The Pokemon Company is offering fans the chance to earn Spectator Badges to attend the event in person.

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone will be able to gain access to the Spectator Badges, with TPCi offering a lottery for those interested in attending as a spectator. Here’s how trainers can enter this lottery for a chance to purchase a Spectator Badge ahead of the event.

Spectator Badge details for the Pokemon World Championship 2023

It’s very important to note that those interested in adding themselves to the Spectator Badge Interest list only have until June 7 at 11:59 PM PDT to do so. The Spectator Badge lottery will begin June 8, 2023, and you will no longer be allowed to enter afterward.

Article continues after ad

Those selected as part of the Spectator Badge lottery will be able to purchase a badge for ¥2000, or roughly $15, including tax. Attendees must be over the age of five to use their Spectator Badge.

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon World Championship 2023 event will be held in Yokohama, Japan.

Additionally, Spectator Badges can only be purchased online using a credit or debit card. Those chosen through the lottery will have the chance to purchase up to two Spectator Badges once TPCi provides them with the relevant link.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No additional Spectator Badges will be sold on-site, and no passes will be released for sale online during the show, so players who want to attend the event in person will have to enter into this lottery.

Article continues after ad

How to sign up for the Spectator Badge

First things first, players must indicate their interest in purchasing a Spectator Badge before entering the lottery. To do so players will need to complete an RK9 Profile using the link here and follow these steps:

Link an existing Google account to the RK9 profile Choose your preferred pronouns from the drop-down menu Enter your First and Last name Enter your Birthday Select the Country or Region you currently reside in

Once your RK9 profile is set up, you can simply enter into the Spectator Badge lottery by clicking the ‘Go to request form’ button at the bottom of the page Spectator Request page here.

To complete the Request Form, simply make sure the information you provided is correct, click the ToS acknowledgment checkbox, and then click the ‘Submit Request’ button.

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything interested trainers need to know about signing up for the Pokemon World Championship 2023 Spectator Badge lottery! Hopefully, those trainers looking forward to watching the event live in Yokohama, Japan earn their spot on June 8, 2023.