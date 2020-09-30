How to get special G-Max Melmetal in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Go's long awaited integration with Pokemon HOME is coming soon. To celebrate, the Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword and Shield players will be able to get a hold of Gigantamax Melmetal.

Pokemon HOME was released all the way back in February with connectivity between it and Pokemon Go promised "soon." That hasn't changed with the official line being it is now "coming." However, given that the Pokemon Company took the time to share that update, it seems reasonable to assume it is weeks away. It will be here by the end of 2020, though.

Advertisement

Read More: Trainers furious with Niantic for upcoming changes to Pokemon Go

Meanwhile, trainers have been waiting for the Gigantamax version of Melmetal ever since Pokemon Sword and Shield released. Players have had to be patient but at least now it has been confirmed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZopswCf2oE

How to get Gigantamax Melmetal

If you send a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon HOME you'll be able to open a Mystery Box in the mobile game. This will cause the Mythical Meltan to appear in the wild in Pokemon Go.

In addition to this, you'll also receive a Mystery Gift in Pokemon HOME. This will contain the Gigantamax-capable Melmetal. It will be sent to the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get each special hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sword Shield

As of writing, though, Gigantamax Melmetal has yet to be added to the game. Presumably it will become available when the Pokemon Go/HOME integration is complete. At that point you'll be able to transfer the special Melmetal over to the Galar region.

This is the first time it has been available in Pokemon Sword and Shield and is currently the only way to get one. If you already have Sword and Shield, it is well worth connecting to Pokemon Go and HOME to get the steel-type Gigantamax 'mon.