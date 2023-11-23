How to get Solosis in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Looking to grab Solosis in Pokemon Go? Well, here’s how to do just that, as well as whether you’ll be lucky enough to get a Shiny.

The adorable Psychic-Type Solosis was added to Pokemon Go way back in 2020 as part of the 2020 Psychic Spectacular event and has been a fan favorite ever since. Despite proving to be rather elusive to many players, the Pokemon is seeing a major resurgence thanks to its part in the 2023 Psychic Spectacular event.

So, if you’re looking to add this adorable ‘Mon to your game’s Pokedex, then here’s how to get hold of it, how to evolve it, and whether you’ll be lucky enough to get hold of a Shiny version.

Contents:

How to get Solosis in Pokemon Go

Thankfully, there are many ways to get hold of Solosis in Pokemon Go:

Find it in the Wild Complete the Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks or Field Research tasks Hatch from 7 km Eggs

Thankfully, multiple Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research tasks and Field Research tasks contain Solosis as an encounter, so it’s likely you’ll be able to grab at least one through these. However, the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event ends on September 24, 2023, at 8 PM local time, so you’ll have to be quick.

The same goes for the 7 km eggs, as Solisis will only appear in the eggs you incubate during the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event.

How to evolve Solosis into Reuniclus in Pokemon Go

You’ll be able to evolve Solosis into Reuniclus with the help of 125 Candy. You’ll need 25 Candy to evolve Solosis into Duosion and then 100 Candy to evolve Duosion into Reuniclus.

Thankfully, there are no special items or tasks required to fully evolve Solosis, making the process much easier.

Can Solosis be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Fans will be thrilled to discover that Solosis can in fact be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

The addition of a Shiny version was only added during the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event so it’s a relatively new development. You’ll have a 1 in 500 chance to get hold of one though, so it may be a little tricky.

So, there you have it, that’s how to get hold of Solosis in Pokemon Go and whether you’ll be lucky enough to catch a Shiny. While looking for this pocket monster, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

