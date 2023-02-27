A special Snorlax wearing a nightcap will be coming to Pokemon Go later this year, and we’re here to tell you how to get it.

February 27 is Pokemon Day, and The Pokemon Company celebrated with a series of announcements during a Pokemon Presents video the morning of.

The most unexpected announcement coming from the event is the release window for Pokemon Sleep, which also uses the new Pokemon Go Plus+ device.

Pokemon Go‘s newest accessory syncs with both apps, and Niantic is releasing a new costumed Snorlax to celebrate.

How to get Snorlax wearing a nightcap in Pokemon Go

Once the Pokemon Go Plus+ device launches later in 2023, trainers who sync it with Pokemon Go will get the special edition Snorlax.

Alongside the Pokemon, players will get a Special Research quest to complete. Trainers will have to act fast, as it’s unknown how long after launch the special offers will be available.

When it becomes available, we’ll be sure to update you with the list of tasks to complete as well as the rewards you can get.

According to the video, the Pokemon Go Plus+ will launch on July 14, 2023. On top of unlocking the special edition Snorlax and Special Research quest, the new device will enable the ability to catch ‘mon with Great Balls and Ultra Balls.

The original Pokemon Go Plus only allows trainers to use regular PokeBalls when activated.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get Snorlax wearing a nightcap! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

