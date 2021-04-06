How to get Skrelp in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Kalos favorite Skrelp is finally making its debut in Pokemon Go. Here is everything you need to know on where to find and how to catch the Gen VI Water-type creature.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends is celebrating the series’ most popular rivalries in April with Rivals’ Week. The limited-time event’s biggest surprise is the debut of 2013 X and Y duo Clauncher and Skrelp.

Fans of the Poison/Water-type ‘mon may be wondering where they can find it. We will break down everything we know so far about the Kalos character’s addition to the game, and how to catch it.

How to get Skrelp in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players will be able to catch Skrelp starting April 13 at 10:00 AM. The Gen VI ‘mon is making its debut alongside Rivals’ Week which concludes on April 18 at 8:00 PM local time.

While the creature will be available in the game permanently after the special event, fans of the character will not want to miss out on the celebration as it will offer several ways to locate it easily.

At the time of writing, it’s not known yet whether it will get its rare Shiny form during its release as well. Below we will list where you can find the monster starting on April 13, and how you can catch it.

Where to find Skrelp in Pokemon GO

Wild Spawn

From April 13 to the 18th, players who log on during Rivals’ Week will be able to find Skrelp in the overworld map with a boosted spawn rate. We recommend using an Incense as it will increase your chances of running into the character.

After the celebration winds down, Trainers will still be able to find the ‘mon near lakes, beaches, or general bodies of water. It will also be rotated in and out during various events.

Raids

Skrelp will be appearing in 3-star Raids starting April 13th. Fans looking to score Candy can take on the ‘mon with others in the online mode. The creature will no longer be a Raid boss on April 18 at 8:00 PM local time so mark you calendars.

Advertisement

Rivals’ Week Exclusive Research

Players who log in to Go on April 13th at 10:00 AM will automatically receive Rxclusive Research that is tied to the Rivals’ Week event. Several of the rewards for completing tasks will be encounters with Skrelp and Clauncher. Thankfully, Niantic is giving users five days to complete the quests.

While Skrelp’s boosted spawn rate will be ending on April 18th, fans of the Poison/Water-type will still be able to get the ‘mon in the mobile game in wild spawns and in Raids when its eventually rotated back in.

No doubt though is that the best way to catch the Pokemon is to participate in Rivals’ Week when it goes live. Niantic is giving the community a handful of opportunities to catch the Kalos creature that fans won’t want to miss out on.