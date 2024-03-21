How to get Skorupi in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

If you want to add the super-resistant Poison/Dark Drapion to your Pokemon Go team, you’ll need to catch a Skorupi first. So here’s how you can get Sinnoh’s tiny scorpion and if its Shiny form is available.

Skorupi is a Poison/Bug-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 4’s Sinnoh region. Although harmless, it can turn into the formidable Drapion.

The evolution process not only makes Drapion stronger but also exchanges Skorupi’s secondary Bug-type for the almighty Dark-type, leaving Drapion with only one weakness to Ground moves.

Here’s how you can get yourself a Skorupi in Pokemon Go, as well as how to evolve it into Drapion and whether or not it can be Shiny.

How to get Skorupi in Pokemon Go

Skorupi has been part of the game since the Holiday 2018 event, and currently, there are only two ways you can find it:

As a wild encounter.

As a reward for completing the Special Research Task “World of Wonders 2nd part”.

As a Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunt encounters (“Go, my super bug Pokemon!).

Previously, the tiny scorpion was part of the 5 km, 10 km, and 12 km Eggs, as well as a Tier 1 Raid boss. Additionally, players were given a Skorupi encounter as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks like “Catch 5 Bug-type Pokemon”.

How to evolve Skorupi into Drapion in Pokemon Go

Skorupi has only one evolution, and the process is very simple and linear, as there are no special requirements, items, or Buddy tasks.

To evolve Skorupi into Drapion, you just need to feed it 50 Candy, and it will turn into Drapion.

If you’re low on Candy, use Pinap Berries when catching this Pokemon, so you’ll earn double. Additionally, you can transfer your extra Skorupi to Professor Willow or put it as your Buddy.

Can Skorupi be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Skorupi is currently available in Pokemon Go. This special variation was added to the game during the Team GO Rocket Global Takeover in March 2020.

Remember that there’s no special method to secure a Shiny Pokemon encounter in the game and that their chances of appearing are very, very low.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a Skorupi in Pokemon Go as well as whether or not its Shiny version is available. For more game content, check the guides below:

