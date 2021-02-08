Logo
Pokemon

How to get Shiny Toxtricity for free in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Published: 8/Feb/2021 20:54 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 20:55

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG

Game Freak is celebrating the new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion, Shining Fates, by giving out a Shiny Toxtricity in Sword & Shield in the USA. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare variant of the popular Gen 8 ‘mon.

The Pokemon TCG is gearing up to launch its wildly anticipated Shining Fates expansion in February. The new set focuses on the incredibly rare Shiny variants of popular monsters throughout the series, including the Galar region.

To celebrate the release, Sword & Shield players in the USA are being given a Shiny Toxtricity for a limited time. Here is everything you need to know on how you can claim the special version of the eighth generation Poison-type.

Pokemon TCG Shining Fates Toxtricity promotional wallpaper.
Pokeguardian / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield players can get a free Shiny version of the popular Pokemon.

Free Shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield

The epic giveaway was first leaked online after data was discovered in the Pokemon Pass app. GameStop is teaming up with The Pokemon Company to give away a rare Shiny Toxtricity in Sword & Shield for Nintendo Switch.

The free ‘mon will be given away on February 19th to coincide with the debut of the Shining Fates expansion for the Trading Card Game. The Gen 8 Poison-type is featured heavily in the set.

Redditor ‘VGCToast’ confirmed the limited time event, and uploaded a promotional image from GameStop. “Receive Shiny Toxtricity starting February 19.  Use Pokemon Pass to scan the code below,” the ad reads.

Shiny Toxtricity coming soon to Gamestop! from PokemonSwordShield

How to claim free Shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield

  • Step 1: First, Sword & Shield players need to download the Pokemon Pass app. Both the iOS and Android versions can be found here.
  • Step 2: After downloading the app, you need to sign up for a Pokemon Trainer account. You can find the account creation on their website.
  • Step 3: Go to your local GameStop on February 19th. It’s not entirely clear yet whether you will need to enter the store, but so far it appears you will have to get the serial from inside the location.
  • Step 4: Scan the serial number with your Poke Pass app, which will then give you a code for Sword & Shield. Entering that in the game will net you your free Shiny Toxtricity.
Screenshot of Shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A free Shiny Toxtricity is being given away on February 19th, 2021.

At the time of writing it’s not entirely clear if players are expected to go into the store to get the code, or whether they will allow you to get the serial via Wi-Fi in your car. But fans wanting the Shiny ‘mon will have to make the trek to their local GameStop regardless.

Despite only releasing a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling title in the entire Pokemon franchise. The Nintendo series has never been more popular, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Overwatch

Secret Overwatch change is making heroes die in ridiculous ways

Published: 8/Feb/2021 20:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer stares off looking concerned
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch patches have a tendency to include the odd bug or glitch, but a new change in a recent update is getting players killed in places they were completely safe in before.

Anyone who has ever played a game of Overwatch is familiar with railings – parts of maps found on high ground that can be broken off with a quick melee.

These railings can be quite problematic unless dealt with as they can potentially block the damage you’re trying to rain down on opponents.

This is why many Overwatch matches begin with defenders breaking railings before the attackers can even leave their spawn – it makes for a small advantage that can end up paying dividends.

Standard procedure in OW:destroy all railings for tactical advantage from Overwatch

However, there are some railings that defenders don’t break as they’re a bit too far out of the way or are rarely in a position to block attacks. On such railing is found on Volskaya Point B and as it turns out, it takes more than one hit to destroy now.

Railings normally only take a single melee to destroy. This is extra useful for heroes such as Widowmaker with her Grapple ability, which allows her to reach new locations. Popular streamer Brain ‘Kephrii’ St. Pierre is no stranger to this, so he was extra shocked when he discovered the railing takes more than one melee to destroy now.

During a February 7 broadcast, the Widow main showcased this while queuing for a competitive match. As you can see, he fell to his doom despite meleeing the railing.

“Whichever Overwatch developer/engineer changed it to where that fucking railing on Volskaya’s flank doesn’t break off one melee… I hope you step on a lego,” he blasted in a tweet.

Apparently, this railing problem isn’t limited to just Volskaya Industries either. In the replies another user remarked, “Same thing happened to me on Chateau, not sure if it’s the railings or something with meleeing after Widow hook.”

In any case, it looks like this hidden change is one that all Widowmaker players should be aware of. It’s also a neat thing to keep in the back of your mind if the enemy team has a good Widow on their team.

In that case, not destroying the railing could let you secure a frag in a relatively weird fashion.