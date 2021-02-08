How to get Shiny Toxtricity for free in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Game Freak is celebrating the new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion, Shining Fates, by giving out a Shiny Toxtricity in Sword & Shield in the USA. Here is how you can get your hands on the rare variant of the popular Gen 8 ‘mon.

The Pokemon TCG is gearing up to launch its wildly anticipated Shining Fates expansion in February. The new set focuses on the incredibly rare Shiny variants of popular monsters throughout the series, including the Galar region.

To celebrate the release, Sword & Shield players in the USA are being given a Shiny Toxtricity for a limited time. Here is everything you need to know on how you can claim the special version of the eighth generation Poison-type.

Free Shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield

The epic giveaway was first leaked online after data was discovered in the Pokemon Pass app. GameStop is teaming up with The Pokemon Company to give away a rare Shiny Toxtricity in Sword & Shield for Nintendo Switch.

The free ‘mon will be given away on February 19th to coincide with the debut of the Shining Fates expansion for the Trading Card Game. The Gen 8 Poison-type is featured heavily in the set.

Redditor ‘VGCToast’ confirmed the limited time event, and uploaded a promotional image from GameStop. “Receive Shiny Toxtricity starting February 19. Use Pokemon Pass to scan the code below,” the ad reads.

How to claim free Shiny Toxtricity in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Step 1: First, Sword & Shield players need to download the Pokemon Pass app. Both the iOS and Android versions can be found here.

First, Sword & Shield players need to download the Pokemon Pass app. Both the iOS and Android versions can be found here. Step 2: After downloading the app, you need to sign up for a Pokemon Trainer account. You can find the account creation on their website.

After downloading the app, you need to sign up for a Pokemon Trainer account. You can find the account creation on their website. Step 3: Go to your local GameStop on February 19th. It’s not entirely clear yet whether you will need to enter the store, but so far it appears you will have to get the serial from inside the location.

Go to your local GameStop on February 19th. It’s not entirely clear yet whether you will need to enter the store, but so far it appears you will have to get the serial from inside the location. Step 4: Scan the serial number with your Poke Pass app, which will then give you a code for Sword & Shield. Entering that in the game will net you your free Shiny Toxtricity.

At the time of writing it’s not entirely clear if players are expected to go into the store to get the code, or whether they will allow you to get the serial via Wi-Fi in your car. But fans wanting the Shiny ‘mon will have to make the trek to their local GameStop regardless.

Despite only releasing a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling title in the entire Pokemon franchise. The Nintendo series has never been more popular, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.