How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Meltan has always been tricky to get hold of in Pokemon Go but with the recent connectivity of Pokemon HOME there is now an additional way.

On top of the new method, which we’ll cover below, Shiny Meltan has also come to Pokemon Go. It is one of the many features of the special Pokemon HOME event.

This is the debut of Meltan’s Shiny form so it would be wise to try and get hold of it while you can. It could be a while before it returns following the event.

Mystery Box through Pokemon HOME

Many of you will know that Meltan primarily appears through use of the Mystery Box. Well now there’s another way to get hold of said Mystery Box.

When you link your Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME accounts, you can earn one Mystery Box every week. So, when the week long countdown is over, you now have the option of sending a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch or Pokemon HOME to reactivate it.

If you haven’t used a Mystery Box before when you do so it will work similarly to using Incense. The only difference will it will lure lots of Meltan instead.

This effectual lure will last for one hour and if its during an event where Shiny Meltan features, which it currently is, there will be a slim chance of finding that coveted Shiny.

#PokemonGo can now connect with Pokemon HOME – finally! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rwbjKhMEIS — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) November 11, 2020

Special Research

One of the other methods of getting Meltan in Pokemon Go was alluded to above. The addition of Pokemon HOME means you can now send Pokemon there to activate the Mystery Box.

Beforehand you could only send a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch. You can still do this today if you’re not using Pokemon HOME yet.

The final method is through Special Research. The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research will let you encounter one Meltan upon completion. Unfortunately it is just one which seems harsh for the amount of tasks you have to do.

Currently this is the only Special Research which includes Meltan but there could always be more coming in the future. For the meantime it is best to stick with the Mystery Box because you get the chance to catch a lot more and on a more regular basis.