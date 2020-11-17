 How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
How to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:50

by Paul Cot
Meltan has always been tricky to get hold of in Pokemon Go but with the recent connectivity of Pokemon HOME there is now an additional way.

On top of the new method, which we’ll cover below, Shiny Meltan has also come to Pokemon Go. It is one of the many features of the special Pokemon HOME event.

This is the debut of Meltan’s Shiny form so it would be wise to try and get hold of it while you can. It could be a while before it returns following the event.

Meltan is actually a Mythical Pokemon!

Mystery Box through Pokemon HOME

Many of you will know that Meltan primarily appears through use of the Mystery Box. Well now there’s another way to get hold of said Mystery Box.

When you link your Pokemon Go and Pokemon HOME accounts, you can earn one Mystery Box every week. So, when the week long countdown is over, you now have the option of sending a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch or Pokemon HOME to reactivate it.

If you haven’t used a Mystery Box before when you do so it will work similarly  to using Incense. The only difference will it will lure lots of Meltan instead.

This effectual lure will last for one hour and if its during an event where Shiny Meltan features, which it currently is, there will be a slim chance of finding that coveted Shiny.

Special Research

One of the other methods of getting Meltan in Pokemon Go was alluded to above. The addition of Pokemon HOME means you can now send Pokemon there to activate the Mystery Box.

Beforehand you could only send a Pokemon over to the Nintendo Switch. You can still do this today if you’re not using Pokemon HOME yet.

The final method is through Special Research. The Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research will let you encounter one Meltan upon completion. Unfortunately it is just one which seems harsh for the amount of tasks you have to do.

Currently this is the only Special Research which includes Meltan but there could always be more coming in the future. For the meantime it is best to stick with the Mystery Box because you get the chance to catch a lot more and on a more regular basis.

How to complete FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives: rewards & more

Published: 17/Nov/2020 21:23

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 Knockout Stage Objectives
A brand new set of Objectives is live for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s Road to the Final promo, and we’ve got all the info on how to complete them and the rewards you’ll get from doing so.

RTTF has brought a ton of new content into FUT 21, and the latest Objective gives players the chance at even more rewards, potentially without having to fork over a single coin.

Unlike SBCs, these challenges don’t require you to build a specific squad, just that you win the required amount of matches. However, these Knockout Stage Objectives do have an extra wrinkle to them you do have to be aware of.

FIFA 21 RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives & rewards

FIFA RTTF Knockout objective
You should be able to see the new Objective in your hub.

You only need to knock out six wins to complete all the different parts, but you have to do it within a 12 match limit, so be sure to bring the best squad you have available with you.

Below is the full list of Objectives you need to complete if you want to get all the way through, along with the reward for each tier:

  • One Win
    • 75+ Rare Player
    • 100 XP
  • Two Wins
    • Two Rare Gold Player Packs
    • 200 XP
  • Four Wins
    • Two Rare Gold Player Packs
    • 300 XP
  • Six Wins
    • 25,000 Pack
    • 55,000 Pack
    • 400 XP

Is the RTTF Knockout Stage Objective worth doing?

RTTF Knockout Stage Objectives
EA Sports
Rewards for getting six wins in 12 matches and completing the Knockout Stage Objective.

All rewards you get by completing the Knockout Stage are untradeable, which has been met with confusion by a number of players since they don’t see the rewards listed above as good enough for the 12 game limit.

While the rewards might not be out of this world, you can’t knock EA for trying something other than the regular player Objectives. So, if you’re confident you can win at least half your matches, why not give it a go?

