GamingPokemon

How to get Shiny Eternatus in Pokemon Sword & Shield during GameStop Scarlet & Violet promo

Zackerie Fairfax
Pokemon Sword & Shield
shiny eternatus

Pokemon Sword & Shield players can finally get their hands on a Shiny Eternatus three years after the game’s release. Here’s how to get the GameStop exclusive shiny!

Eternatus, the third Legendary and true final boss of 2019’s Pokemon Sword & Shield, is a battle that many Pokemon fans are not soon to forget. But for Shiny Hunters, it was just another hurdle to cross to get the Shiny Charm.

When Pokemon Sword & Shield released, Eternatus – along with every other Legendary in the game – was Shiny Locked. This means that players could not find a Shiny Eternatus through legitimate means despite its form being in the code.

But now, in an attempt to drive more players to preorder Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can finally get a Shiny Eternatus by visiting their local GameStop.

How to get Shiny Eternatus at GameStop

According to PokeBeach, the Shiny Eternatus distribution event is set to start on September 18 and last until October 1. This will be the first time GameFreak has distributed an Eternatus via an event.

Players can only get their hands on this rare Pokemon if they visit a GameStop brick-and-mortar store. This means, you won’t be able to obtain a Shiny Eternatus unless you leave your house.

Here’s how players can claim their Shiny Eternatus from GameStop:

  • Go to a GameStop store with your Nintendo Switch and a copy of Pokemon Sword & Shield
  • Launch Sword & Shield and Press “X” to open the menu
  • Select “Mystery Gift”
  • Select “Get a Mystery Gift”
  • Select “Get via Local Communication”
  • Select the “Shiny Eternatus” and

This could be one of the only times in the near future when players are able to obtain this Shiny, so avid collectors need to make sure they don’t miss out on this limited-time event.

keep reading

KSI top 15 boxers
Entertainment

KSI reveals his Top 15 influencer crossover boxers including Jake Paul, Andrew Tate, and more

Zackerie Fairfax
four year-old apex legends player
Apex Legends

Four year-old Apex Legends player carries his team to victory

Carver Fisher
pokemon go lilipup junk
Pokemon

Pokemon Go players confused by ‘useless junk’ brought to them by Buddy Pokemon

Philip Trahan
loading...