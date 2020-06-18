How to get Sandile, Krokorok & Krookodile in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon trainers who have invested in the Expansion Pass can finally venture around the Isle of Armor, an extension of the Galar Region in Pokemon Sword and Shield. If you want to grab yourself a Sandile, Krokorok or Krookodile, this guide should help you do just that.

The evolution chain of crocodile Pokemon was originally left out by Game Freak, when designing the franchise's latest region, making way for a fresh batch of Galarian forms and Pokemon we'd never seen before.

That being said, we can all finally get our hands on them in-game, and they're not too difficult to find either. So, let's run through how to catch them, and where they spawn.

Where to find Sandile, Krokorok & Krookodile in Pokemon Sword & Shield

For those who don't know already, the Isle of Armor opened its doors – and shores – for the first time ever on June 17, 2020. The new island is available to those who bought the latest set of downloadable content, and brings a ton of never-before-seen locations to explore.

One of those locations is called the Potbottom Desert, and according to serebii.net, that's the place where you can find the first evolution in this line – Sandile.

Potbottom Desert location in Pokemon Sword & Shield

If you have never visited the Desert before, it's quite easy to find – as seen on the map below.

How to evolve Sandile in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Unlike other Pokemon in the Isle of Armor and beyond, that have really tricky ways of evolving, the process to work your way up this evolution chain is actually pretty simple.

Sandile evolves into Krokorok at level 29, and from there, reaching level 40 will allow you to finally get your hands on Krookodile in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It's as simple as that.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to our page on Twitter @PokemonSwordNS for more information!