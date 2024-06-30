How to get Relicanth in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny

Relicanth is a Pokemon introduced in Ruby & Sapphire and is based on the coelacanth. Trainers looking to catch this elusive Water/Rock-type in Pokemon Go can find all they need to know in this guide.

The Hoenn region’s vast oceans are populated with strong Water-type Pokemon, like the sturdy Relicanth. However, it can be quite tricky to find in Pokemon Go.

Of course, actually nabbing one would make for quite the trophy in Pokemon Go. Those looking to catching Relicanth and find out whether or not it can be found as a Shiny should keep reading below.

How to get Relicanth in Pokemon Go

Normally, Relicanth is only available in New Zealand and its surrounding islands through Pokemon Go. As such, it can be considered a regional-exclusive Pokemon like Tropius or Torkoal.

As such, one of the only way for trainers outside of New Zealand to get a Relicanth is to recieve one through trading by a trainer who lives in those areas or has caught a Relicanth.

Additionally, Relicanth is rarely made available outside of New Zealand during certain events, such as the Hoenn Tour 2023 event.

Can Relicanth be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, trainers can catch Shiny Relicanth in Pokemon Go. Shiny Relicanth was released on February 18, 2023, during the Las Vegas portion of the Pokemon Go Hoenn tour event.

Shiny Relicanth features a light blue coloration across its body instead of brown.

Can Relicanth evolve in Pokemon Go?

Just like in the mainline titles, Relicanth cannot evolve in Pokemon Go. That means that trainers only need Relicanth Candy to power up the Pokemon, not to evolve it.

Pokemon Go Relicanth stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

A Water/Rock-type Pokemon, Relicanth has the following stats:

Attack Defense Stamina CP 162 203 225 2858

Relicanth Fast Moves

Water Gun (Water/STAB)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Relicanth Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water/STAB)

Ancient Power (Rock/STAB)

Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)

Relicanth resistances

Fire

Flying

Ice

Normal

Poison

Relicanth weaknesses

That's everything you need to know to get Relicanth in Pokemon Go and if it can be Shiny.