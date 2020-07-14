How to get rarer Digging Duo rewards in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield trainers can grab themselves some really handy items from the Wild Area's Digging Duo, and we're going to show you how to get the grand prizes as part of their excavation.
The two nonplayer characters do play a pivotal role in the discovery of fossils in the Galar Region, as you have to ask them to dig for them, as well as other items, in order to check off some names in the latest Pokedex.
To do this, though, you're going to need enough Watts to be able to pay for their services. So, let's take a look at how you can get the most out of the Watts you have racked up.
All Pokemon Sword & Shield Digging Duo rewards
Each member of the Digging Duo offers different rewards when you hand over your Watts. These can be accrued all over the Wild Area, and can even be farmed on the Isle of Armor expansion island.
The key step to getting rarer rewards (focused) is to ask the one on the left to dig for you, even if he gets tired a little easier than the one on the right. The stamina brother, on the right, can last longer but doesn't quite find as rare items as you might want. Keep that in mind.
A full list of rewards can be found below, all available through Digging Duo interactions. Some are much more useful than others, and you will be able to see the difference between the two as well.
Stamina rewards
- Damp Rock
- Dawn Stone
- Dusk Stone
- Everstone
- Fire Stone
- Float Stone
- Fossilized Bird (Sword)
- Fossilized Dino (Sword)
- Fossilized Drake (Shield)
- Fossilized Fish (Shield)
- Hard Stone
- Heat Rock
- Ice Stone
- Icy Rock
- Iron Ball
- Lagging Tail
- Leaf Stone
- Light Clay
- Metal Coat
- Moon Stone
- Normal Gem
- Rare Bone
- Shiny Stone
- Smooth Rock
- Soft Sand
- Stardust
- Star Piece
- Sticky Barb
- Sun Stone
- Thunder Stone
- Water Stone
Focused rewards
- Bottle Cap
- Comet Shard
- Dawn Stone
- Dusk Stone
- Fossilized Bird
- Fossilized Dino
- Fossilized Drake
- Fossilized Fish
- Gold Bottle Cap
- Ice Stone
- Iron Ball
- Lagging Tail
- Light Clay
- Metal Coat
- Moon Stone
- Normal Gem
- Rare Bone
- Shiny Stone
- Sticky Barb
- Sun Stone
- Wishing Piece
As seen in these lists, there's a smaller loot pool for focused rewards, which are handed out by the Digging Duo member that stands on the left.
Aside from that, there are also rare items in Pokemon Sword and Shield like Wishing Piece, Gold Bottle Cap, and others that are not possible to get from the other brother. The one handing out focused rewards is also more cost-efficient as the more rare items you get, the more you can ultimately sell them for.
Hopefully, knowing what you now know, you will be able to continue digging in the Wild Area but get much rarer items as part of the rewards than you might have previously.