How to get Ralts in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Trainers can add the Gen III ‘mon to their team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here’s how to get Ralts in BDSP, including exact locations and prerequisites needed to catch it.

The Psychic/Fairy-type is a popular pick for many due to the fact it evolves into either Gardevoir or Gallade. Both are a solid option for taking on the late-game Gyms and the Elite Four.

Ralts is easy to find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, but you need to know where to look and also meet certain conditions first.

How to catch Ralts in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

There are two ways of getting Ralts in the Sinnoh remakes: in the Grand Underground or with the PokeRadar. You can’t access either of these straight away, though.

The Grand Underground doesn’t unlock until you’ve beaten Roark and reached Eterna City. And you don’t get the Radar until the main story is completed and you’ve finished the Sinnoh Pokedex.

Catching Ralts in the Grand Underground

Get the Explorer Kit from the Underground Man in the house to the right of the PokeCenter in Eterna City. Use it. Go to Dazzling Cave, Fountainspring Cave, or Stargleam Cavern. These appear as pink Hideaways on your map. If you don’t see Ralts in the room, exit and re-enter until it eventually shows up. The Pokemon has a 20-30% spawn rate depending on where you go, which doesn’t make it the rarest but it might take a while for it to appear. To catch it fast, use a Quick Ball on it as soon as the encounter starts. If it fails, use an Ultra Ball.

Getting Ralts with the PokeRadar

Obtain the PokeRadar from Professor Rowan after completing the Sinnoh Pokedex once you’ve beaten the Sinnoh Champion. Go to Route 203 or Route 204 South and use the Radar. Ralts will appear in the tall grass. Again, the Pokemon is a rarer spawn so it may take a few tries to get it to show up.

Ralts evolutions in Pokemon BDSP

The Psychic/Fairy-type evolves into Kirlia at level 20. To reach that quickly, have it in your Party while you battle or use Rare Candy.

Read More: Evolution Stone locations in Pokemon BDSP

It then will evolve into Gardevoir at level 30, or Gallade if it’s a male and you use a Dawn Stone on it. For more information on evolving Kirlia, check out our guide.

Now that you have Ralts in the Gen IV reimaginings, take a look at our other Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides and walkthroughs:

