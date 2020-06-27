How to get Porygon, Porygon2 & Porygon-Z in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield's first DLC, The Isle of Armor, released on June 17. The expansion brought a wave of new monsters to the game, including Porygon. Here is how you can obtain the Normal-type and evolve it to Porygon2 and Porygon-Z.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo franchise had players exploring the Galar region for the very first time, and introduced new features such as Dynamaxing and Max Raids.

Advertisement

Unlike previous iterations, the Gen VIII RPG got an Expansion Pass instead of a third release. The new addon greatly expanded the game's map, and introduced Trainers to new monsters to catch like Porygon. Here is everything you need to know about the artificial character and its evolutions.

How to obtain and evolve Porygon

Obtaining Porygon is rather easy, although it's also easy to miss! After completing the Isle of Armor story, simply go back into the Dojo and walk all the way to the room furthest to the right – the one with the Cram-O-Matic.

Advertisement

If you completed the main plot in the DLC, you will now see a Porygon sitting besides the kid that uses the computer. Simply walk up to the monster and interact with it.

Read More: Pokemon player finds adorable easter egg in The Isle of Armor



This will trigger a dialogue from the child, who will then give you the character. And that's it! The Normal-type is now yours for the keeping. The artificial character is given to players for beating the addon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Evolving Porygon2

In order to evolve Porygon to his Gen II version, you have to first obtain the Upgrade item. Most players will have naturally picked this up while exploring the island and completing the story.

Advertisement

But if you don't have it, you are still in luck. Simply go to the Training Lowlands where you will find it in a Pokeball lying on the ground. It should be easy to spot, as it sticks out like a sore thumb.

Once you have snagged the object, now comes the trickier part. You will need to trade the Pokemon holding the Upgrade, and then have that person send the monster back to you after it's evolved. If you don't have a trusted friend, it can be difficult to find someone who will actually return it.

Evolving Porygon-Z

Porygon's third form isn't actually listed on the Pokedex initially, so some players might be left scratching their head once "completing" it. But evolving the monster will get you to 210 creatures caught. Like Porygon2, the Z version requires an item.

Advertisement

The Gen IV character needs the Dubious Disc, which again, most players will have already picked up along their travels. But if you are missing the object, you can secure it at the Workout Sea. It's located on an island of sand in the middle of the ocean.

After finding the item, have your Porygon2 hold it and then trade it away. Just like the first evolution, you will need to find someone you trust who is actually willing to send it back.

Despite releasing just under a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the third-fastest selling title in the Nintendo franchise. Proof that the addicting Catch 'Em All mechanic is as popular as it's ever been.

Read More: How to change the weather in Pokemon Isle of Armor



While most Trainers have already breezed through the Isle of Armor DLC, they still have a lot to look forward to this year. The Gen VIII release's second expansion, The Crown Tundra, drops this Fall, and will be bringing 119 Pokemon to the game.