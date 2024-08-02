How to get the 2024 Pokemon World Championship Twitch drops

While attending Pokemon Worlds in person would be a dream for many Trainers, for most, it’s simply not in the cards this year.

Thankfully, there are plenty of fun and engaging ways to get involved with the event from home, including the Fantasy Team Contest for both Scarlet & Violet and the trading card game, and the incredible Twitch drops on offer during the event.

Here’s a quick rundown of how to get the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, looking at what you’ll need to do to add exciting new items to your games.

Please note – these drops are not currently live as Worlds takes place from August 16-18. We’ll update with more information closer to the time.

Complete guide to claiming Pokemon Worlds Twitch drops

To claim Pokemon Twitch drops during Worlds 2024, you’ll need to link your Pokemon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account and watch eligible streams while the event is ongoing to get codes.

Linking your Pokemon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account is an essential step to snag Twitch rewards during Worlds this year. To do this:

Head to the Pokemon Rewards page here. Sign into your Pokemon Trainer Club account. Approve ‘Twitch Rewards’ access to your account. Link your Twitch account back on the Pokemon Rewards page. Check the accounts are linked in your Twitch account settings.

After this, all you’ll need to do is tune into the World Championships live streams while the event is ongoing to snag exclusive codes. These codes should also be made available via official Pokemon social media channels, too.

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak / Niantic Twitch drops for Pokemon Worlds 2024.

There’s a reward on offer for Pokemon TCG Live, the mainline video games, and Pokemon Go, too. More specifically, watching Pokemon Twitch streams during Worlds 2024 will reward you with redeemable codes for the following:

Pecharunt ex (093/064) Illustration Rare Pokemon card. Redeemable in the digital version of the Pokemon TCG, this card can be found in the new expansion set Shrouded Fable and it has access to the powerful combination of Subjugating Chains and Irritated Outburst.

Redeemable in the digital version of the Pokemon TCG, this card can be found in the new expansion set Shrouded Fable and it has access to the powerful combination of Subjugating Chains and Irritated Outburst. Tomoya Ogawa’s Sylveon. Scarlet & Violet players can grab a Sylveon that follows the Eeveelution from the 2023 World Champion Tomoya Ogawa’s team.

Scarlet & Violet players can grab a Sylveon that follows the Eeveelution from the 2023 World Champion Tomoya Ogawa’s team. Scuba Pikachu Pokemon Go avatar shirt. As shared in the official Pokemon Go news article about the Worlds celebrations, this cute Pikachu shirt will be available to grab and redeem in-game.

More Twitch drops may be unveiled as we get closer to the official World Championship date, so make sure to check back. We’ll update here with the codes that you’ll need to redeem, too.

For now, why not check out the exclusive merch that’s on offer at the 2024 Pokemon World Championships? There are lots of adorable goodies on offer, along with a stunning Pikachu promo card that can be picked up by either playing Pokemon TCG or shopping online.