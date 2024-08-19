How to get Pokemon Worlds 2024 Snorkeling Pikachu in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon World Championship for 2024 is in the spotlight in Honolulu, Hawaii. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual purveyor, or just like getting out and about with Pokemon Go, there is a tonne on offer for you, including this Snorkerling Pikachu.

For Pokemon Go players, a new in-game event is celebrating Worlds, which features Pokemon tied to it. This includes Mienfoo, Mareanie, and of course, the new adorable snorkeling Pikachu.

Looking to pick one up for yourself? Here’s how.

Pokemon Go: How to get Pokemon Worlds 2024 Snorkeling Pikachu

There are two ways you can grab yourself a snorkeling Pikachu in Pokemon Go. These are through one-star raids or field research task encounters. As per usual, there’s also an incredibly rare Shiny version of this variant, only being handed out to the luckiest of players.

Twitter: PokemonGoApp Pikachu has geared up to celebrate the 2024 Pokemon World Championship in Hawaii.

The raids are a better option if you’re looking to grab a snorkeling Pikachu, as you always know what you’ll get by the end of it. Meanwhile, Field Research task encounters could give you other Pokemon like Sawblu, Minefoo, or Mareanie.

One-star raids are also pretty easy to complete, so you won’t need to bring a friend or find another player to give you the assist. You can continually run these raids if you’re looking to grab yourself a Shiny version of the snorkeling Pikachu, provided you have enough raid passes.

Aside from its new appearance, the snorkeling Pikachu isn’t too different from their regular versions. However, you are able to teach this one Surf through a TM, which is apt considering their gear.

You have until August 20th at 8 pm local time to pick up this limited-time Pikachu, so if you haven’t already stepped outside to go hunting, now is definitely the time to do so!