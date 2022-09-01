How to get Pokemon Go Verizon rewards: Avatar skin & mask codes

Niantic and Verizon have teamed up up to give players exclusive cosmetics in Pokemon Go. Here’s how players can redeem theirs.

Niantic and Verizon teamed up for a new collaboration in Pokemon Go available all the way until November 30, 2022.

While players can focus on the partner research questline that offers rewards like Lucky Eggs, berries, and Incense, they can also earn free cosmetics.

Here’s everything players need to know about redeeming their free Verizon avatar items in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Verizon free rewards list

There are two exclusive avatar items can earn by redeeming a specific code:

Verizon Jacket

Verizon Mask

The Verizon Jacket item is a full-body cosmetic that features a sleek black and grey design with red and white accents.

Niantic / Verizon Players can redeem the Verizon Jacket and Verizon Mask cosmetics for free.

Additionally, Verizon’s red checkmark logo is featured prominently on the chest for both the male and female player designs.

Finally, there’s the Verizon Mask, which is a simple black face mask with red accents along the top.

How to get Pokemon Go Verizon rewards: Code guide

As mentioned above players need to redeem a specific code via Pokemon Go to earn these cosmetics. Here’s how to do just that:

Head to the Verizon Pokemon Go collaboration website here or simply copy this code: LRQEV2VZ59UDA Open up your Pokemon Go app Go to the ‘Shop’ menu Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the ‘Promos’ entry Enter the code: LRQEV2VZ59UDA

After doing so, players should receive both the Verizon Jacket and Verizon Mask avatar items.

That’s everything players need to know about redeeming their cosmetics during the Verizon Partner Research event!

