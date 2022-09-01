How to get Pokemon Go Verizon partner research: Tasks, rewards & end date

A new set of Pokemon Go Verizon partner research tasks and rewards have dropped in-game and here’s how you can complete it.

These promotional events in Niantic’s game grant players access to a number of different special encounters, for a limited time, as well as the opportunity to complete some tasks.

This isn’t the first collaboration between these two partners, however, as it follows the Verizon Special Weekend, which took place back in May 2021 and featured some Lucky Pokemon.

Here, we will explain how to get the partner research tasks to appear on your mobile phone, what tasks are included, how to complete them, and what prizes are on offer.

How to get Pokemon Go’s Verizon partner research

To play this partner research in Pokemon Go, there are two ways to get access. Verizon customers have until September 30, 2022, to claim the research in-game – using one of these two methods:

Go to the Verizon UP Rewards section of their mobile app. Verizon is sending out Pokemon Go partner research codes, so check your emails if eligible.

This is only available to customers in the United States.

Pokemon Go Season of Light Verizon partner research tasks

The Pokemon Go Season of Light Version partner research tasks are as follows:

Make 20 Curveball Throws

Catch 30 Pokemon

Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each

Pokemon Go app Here are the tasks for Pokemon Go’s Verizon partner research in-game.

Pokemon Go Verizon partner research rewards

Encounters

Pawniard

Gengar

Clamperl

Espurr

Rewards

x1 Lucky Egg

x20 Razz Berry

x20 Pinap Berry

Pokemon appears

x1 Incense

500 XP

When does the Verizon partner research end?

Pokemon Go’s Verizon partner research event ends on November 30, 2022.

So, if you’re a Verizon customer and eligible for these promotional awards, you just have to complete the tasks before that time.