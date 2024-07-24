How to get Pawniard in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Pawniard is a tiny yet mighty Dark/Steel-type creature, but how do you get your hands on one in Pokemon Go?

Introduced in the Generation 5 games, Pawniard is a small but formidable opponent with steel blades on its torso. To evolve Pawniard, players of the mainline games must wait patiently until it hits level 52.

Starting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers can evolve Bisharp into Kingambit by defeating three Bisharp that hold a Leader’s Crest.

While Kingambit hasn’t been introduced to Pokemon Go yet, you can still catch Pawniard and Bisharp. Here’s how.

How to get Pawniard in Pokemon Go

Pawniard is available through Field Research rewards in Pokemon Go. Additionally, Pawniard has a 12% chance of hatching from Eggs and may appear as a Raid boss throughout certain events.

During the Strength of Steel event, Pawniard will be featured in 1-star Raids from Thursday, July 25, 2024, to Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Can Pawniard be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Shiny Pawniard is currently available in Pokemon Go. Niantic added its alternate form during the Team Go Rocket takeover in November 2022.

How to evolve Pawniard in Pokemon Go

You must feed Pawniard 50 Candy to evolve it into Bisharp.

At the time of writing, Bisharp’s Dark/Steel-type evolution Kingambit has not been added to Pokemon Go. We will be sure to update this article before Paldean Pokemon’s introduction.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Pawniard in Pokemon Go. For more content on the game, check out its event schedule and the current Raid boss line-up.