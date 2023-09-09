How to get Nymble in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Looking to catch ’em all in Pokemon Go now that Paldea Pokemon have been added? Well, here’s how to get Nymble in Pokemon Go and whether or not you can get a Shiny version.

A ton of new exciting additions are arriving in Pokemon Go during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. One such addition is Nymble, an insect-like Pokemon that closely resembles a grasshopper. Naturally, those looking to fill up their Pokedex will be eager to catch one.

So, how do you catch a Nymble in this popular game, how can you evolve it into Lokix, and will you be lucky enough to catch a Shiny? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents:

How to catch Nymble in Pokemon Go

Currently, there’s only one way you can get hold of a Nymble. This Pokemon will be available to catch from September 10 to September 15, 2023, and will only be found in the wild.

If you’re struggling to find one, remember you can use Incense to boost the amount of Pokemon that spawn in your radius. You can also check the ‘Nearby’ feature to see if there are any Nymble in your area.

Unfortunately, you can’t get Nymble from Eggs or Raid Battles, but that could change in the future, so be sure to check back soon to see if there are other ways to grab this new Pokemon.

How to get Nymble evolution Lokix in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Nymble can evolve into Lokix once you’ve collected 50 Nymble Candy.

Once evolved, Lokix will have a maximum of 2619 CP, a maximum attack stat of 199, and a maximum defense stat of 144.

Can you catch a Shiny Nymble in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately no, you can’t catch a Shiny Nymble in Pokemon Go yet. Although there’s no telling whether the Shiny version of this creature will eventually be made available.

If a Shiny Nymble is made available in Pokemon Go, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

There you have it, that’s how you can catch Nymble in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny. While waiting for your Pokemon to appear, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

