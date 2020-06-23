How to get more Watts in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Obtaining Watts is incredibly important in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion, especially if you want to kit out Mustard’s Dojo with the latest gadgets. Here are all the best ways to farm Watts in the latest DLC.

Watts may be easier to farm than the Isle of Armor’s illusive Armorite Ore, but you’ll still need to farm a lot of this resource if you wish to get your hands on Sword & Shield’s Technical Record moves (TRs).

Fortunately, farming Watts in Pokemon Isle of Armor is incredibly easy and takes only a few minutes. Make sure you follow this guide to find out how you can upgrade Mustard’s Dojo in just a flash.

Visit Pokemon Dens

Just like in Sword & Shield’s based game, the Isle of Armor expansion is brimming with plenty of Pokemon Dens for you to find. These dens not only have the potential to house incredibly strong and rare creatures, they also give you the opportunity to collect some extra Watts.

Max Raid Pokemon Dens yield the most amount of Watts (2000) and can be distinguished by the bright red beam that emanates from them, while normal dens faintly glow red and simply yield 200 Watts. To claim this resource, simply head over to any den and press the A button.

Each Pokemon Den will reset whenever the date changes, so consider changing your Switch’s date/time settings if you wish to farm Watts without having to wait until the next day.

Pay Digging Pa a visit

Digging Pa and his excavating partner (Digging Ma) are two new NPCs that feature in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion, so you’ll need to buy the DLC to use this method. This incredibly useful character can be found outside the cave entrance in the Training Lowlands.

He will dig you up some Watts in exchange for seven pieces of Armorite Ore, so make sure you’ve obtained this tough as nails material from Max Raid battles or by taking your chances with Digging Ma. This method can net you a lot of Watts in just a few seconds, but Digging Pa’s shovel can break early on, making this method a risk vs reward option.

However, if you’re willing to play the odds or have a lot of spare Armorite Ore, then this method can be extremely rewarding. After all, Mustard's Dojo upgrades don’t exactly come cheap!

So there you have it, two very quick ways to increase your amount of Watts in the Isle of Armor Expansion. Make sure you check out the rest of our Pokemon Sword & Shield guides if you’re struggling to find a specific Pokemon or wish to gain a competitive edge.