How to get more Max Mushrooms in Pokemon Isle of Armor

Pokemon Isle of Armor expansion may have brought a lot of classic Pokemon to Sword & Shield, but it also has a few new mechanics trainers can use in their quest to be the very best. One of these new features is Max Soup, but how do you get more Max Mushrooms?

The Isle of Armor’s Dojo isn’t just home to some incredibly strong trainers, it also houses a unique mechanic that allows Pokemon to unleash their full potential. Max Soup can be fed to certain Pokemon in order to Gigantamax them.

Gigantamax is a special form of Dynamax that drastically alters a Pokémon's size, overall looks, health pool, and move set. As a result, Gigantamax is the ultimate goal for those looking to dominate their foes with incredibly powerful Pokemon. However, trainers will need to locate Max Mushrooms if they wish to feed their companions this game-changing soup.

Where to find Max Mushrooms

In order to brew up some invigorating Max Soup, you’ll first need to locate the key ingredient – Max Mushrooms. Fortunately, these gigantic mushrooms are rather easy to find. They grow in the forests and caves of Isle of Armor, so either head on over to the Forest of Focus, Courageous Cavern, and Brawler’s Cave.

Not only are Max Mushrooms incredibly big, but they also glimmer and have a pink tinge to them. They are often found on the paths of the forest or cave habitats, so simply ride through each forest until you come across one.

How to get more Max Mushrooms

To make Max Soup for your chosen Pokemon, you’ll need a total of three Max Mushrooms. This may seem like a relatively low number, but this can quickly add up when you want to feed this body-altering soup to all your legible Pokemon.

If you want to acquire more Max Mushrooms, then be sure to take part in any Max Raid Battles that are currently available in the Isle of Armor’s Wild Area. If you have a Max Raid Battle, Dynamax particles will spread throughout the island and help grow Max Mushrooms.

With the new Zeraora Max Raid Battle going on now, you’ll be able to grow plenty Max Mushrooms and even be in with a chance to net yourself a shiny Mythical Pokemon.

Pokemon that can Gigantamax

Before you go wasting your precious time trekking around the Isle of Armor in search of Max Mushrooms, make sure you check the list below to see which Pokemon can currently Gigantamax.

Venosaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Butterfree

Pikachu

Meowth

Machamp

Gengar

Lapras

Eevee

Snorlax

Garbodor

Drednaw

Corviknight

Toxtricity

Alcremie

Duraludon

Orbeetle

Coalossal

Sandaconda

Grimmsnarl

Flapple

Appletun

Hatterene

Copperajah

Kingler

Centiskorch

Urshifu

