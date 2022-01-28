In Hisui, Game Freak has introduced a new feature where evolution items can be bought through Jubilife Village’s Trading Post. Here is how to get Merit Points in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

After almost three decades, Game Freak has finally shaken up how evolutions work in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In the open-world title, evolutionary items such as the Fire Stone or Razor Fang can now be purchased in Jubilife. The Trading Post also sells a product that allows trade-evolution Pokemon to evolve instantly.

The storefront only accepts a special currency called Merit Points which is tied to the RPG’s new Lost & Found feature. This guide takes a look at how the mechanic works and explains how to quickly obtain the points.

Advertisement

What are Merit Points in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

In Jubilife Village, the Trading Post is at the north of the map and sells extremely rare items. The storefront has a stock of important goodies such as the brand new Linking Cable that allows trade evolution Pokemon to transform after equipping it.

Read More: All Unown locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

However, the NPC running the cart does not accept money and will only take Merit Points – and these products are not cheap! Players will have to complete special tasks to earn the currency.

The missions are a part of the game’s new Lost & Found feature which is located in the Communications tab of the menu.

How to get Merit Points in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The mechanic is unlocked after joining the Galaxy Team at the start of the story. Players exploring the Hisui region can earn Merit Points by simply picking up the lost items that other Survey Corps members have dropped while out in the field.

Advertisement

Collecting these satchels spread across the map will then result in points that can be exchanged at the Trading Post. Here’s how to use the feature:

Travel to any section in Hisui and open up your map. Look for a bag icon that has a white glowing ring around it. Hover your cursor over it to confirm that it’s a satchel. Make your way to the icon. You can fast travel to a waypoint closer to it if there is one. Once you are next to it, search the area for a bag on the ground. Walk up and press A to collect it. Press Up on the D-Pad to access the menu and then click LR twice until you are on the Communications tab. Next, scroll down to Lost & Found and click A. You should see a yellow exclamation mark next to the Lost Satchel you just picked up. Click it and press A to collect your reward. You will now be given Merit Points. Each section has of Hisui has a handful of satchels on the map at a time. So collect as many as you can and then turn them in to score the special currency. Now head back to Jublife Village and go to the Trading Post. The NPC will now sell you items for points.

You do not have to be connected online for this feature as the game will randomly generate Lost Satchels. Though you can earn more points by connecting online and collecting items from real players.

And that’s everything you need to know about Merit Points. For more help on your Hisui adventures, make sure to check out our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading